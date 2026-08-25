Indian CG inaugurates pavilion at Global Yarn and Inter-Textile Expo in Shanghai

Shanghai, Aug 25 (IANS) Prathik Mathur, Consul General (CG) of India in Shanghai, on Tuesday inaugurated the Indian Pavilion at the Global Yarn and Inter-Textile Expo in Shanghai and appreciated the rapid expansion of exports.

"Indian Manufacturers capture global markets! Textiles on the move. Consul General Shri. Pratik Mathur was happy to inaugurate the India Pavilion at the prestigious Global Yarn and Inter-Textile Expo in Shanghai today," the Consulate General of India in Shanghai stated on X.

The Consul General also encouraged Indian exporters to engage confidently, diversify intelligently and compete globally.

"Noting with appreciation the rapid expansion of our merchandise exports to the region, Consul General emphasised our unique strengths with regard to scale and offerings across the value chain. Offering our unique Kasturi Cotton made eco-friendly products to the Chinese market, Indian companies represented the ambition, diversity and scale of India’s pride-our textile traditions and Can Do spirit of our companies, as we build Atma Nirbharta and persevere on the goal of Viksit Bharat," said the Consulate.

Earlier this month, CG Mathur inaugurated the largest-ever Indian Pavilion at the 18th Edition of Whisky L 2026 in Shanghai, one of the largest standalone alcoholic beverages Expos in the world.

He expressed happiness and pride at the participation of Indian single malt brands at one of China’s premier whisky platforms and conveyed the message of more balanced trade and investment opportunities, creating a positive impact.

Mathur noted that Indian single malts have won more than 380 global awards and are present in over 45 countries, including China.

“Renowned for quality and early maturation, they mark a proud milestone for Indian entrepreneurs Going Global in a Big Way and becoming part of Global Supply Chains. The overwhelming response at the India Pavilion stands as a testament to India’s craftsmanship and the global acclaim for our products,” the Consulate stated on X.

In a Buyers2Sellers meet attended by nearly 200 Chinese distributors, CG spotlighted the spirit of ‘Pardes Mein Sarvpratham Swadeshi’, and pointed out that this large-scale launch event coincided with the 80th anniversary of India’s Independence and reflects commitment to bringing exceptional Indian products to the world, as we confidently stride towards a golden future of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

–IANS

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