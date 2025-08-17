Kathua cloudburst: Army deploys troops, resources to help in rescue operation

Jammu, Aug 17 (IANS) The Indian Army was at the forefront of the relief and rescue operation on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, where four people were killed and many injured in flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in the Ghati area.

Army’s Rising Star Corps said on X, “Indian army Columns on the ground in #Kathua — rescuing families, giving hope, food & care after the #Cloudburst”.

The Army also posted pictures of its soldiers helping with the rescue of injured people, shifting them to safety so that they can be evacuated on time for medical attention.

Meanwhile, Nagrota headquartered White Knight Corps also said on X, “In the aftermath of a cloud burst at #ChisotiVillage, #Kishtwar, troops of #WhiteKnightCorps swiftly mobilised for rescue & relief ops. Efforts are centred on safeguarding lives and aiding survivors. Search for missing continues. Relief stores, medical teams & rescue gear rushed to site. We Serve, We Protect.”

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh informed that helicopters have been pressed into service for the timely evacuation of the injured people from the disaster site to the hospitals.

Dr Jitendra Singh has posted an update on the Kathua cloudburst, saying on X that helicopter services have been arranged for shifting the injured to appropriate hospitals.

“6 injured have been airlifted for hospitalisation in Mamoon, Pathankot, which was found to be relatively nearer destination. DIG Police, Sh Shiv Kumar Sharma, along with his team, is camping at the spot and is in constant touch with me. Further assistance will be arranged, as and when required,” he wrote on X.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to J&K L-G and CM, assuring all support from the Central government in the relief and rescue operation underway in Kathua.

He said on X, “Spoke with the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir regarding the cloudburst in Kathua. Relief and rescue operations are being carried out by the local administration and NDRF teams have also been rushed to the site.

“Assured every support from the Modi government. We stand firmly behind our sisters and brothers of J&K,” he said.

At least four people were killed and many others injured after a cloudburst hit Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district during the night intervening Saturday and Sunday, said officials here, adding that a rescue operation is now underway in the affected area.

Dr Jitendra Singh was the first to post the news about the Kathua cloudburst when he said on X, “Spoken to SSP Kathua Sh Shobhit Saxena after receiving information about a cloud burst in the Janglote area. 4 Casualties reported. In addition, damage has occurred to Railway track, National Highway while Police Station Kathua has been affected."

CM Omar Abdullah’s office said that the Chief Minister has expressed grief over the tragic loss of lives and damage caused by landslides in several parts of District Kathua, including Jodh Khad and Juthana, which claimed 4 lives and left many injured.

“He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, and assured all necessary assistance. Chief Minister has directed the administration to carry out immediate relief, rescue and evacuation measures to ensure the safety and support of affected families,” the CMO said.

The district administration issued a weather advisory and said "heavy to very heavy rainfall" is reported across the district. It also requested the public to stay away from water bodies.

This is the second cloudburst to hit Jammu and Kashmir during the last four days.

On August 14, a massive cloudburst hit the Chashoti village in the Padder sub-division of Kishtwar district. So far, 65 bodies have been recovered, and over 100 people have been rescued in the Chashoti cloudburst disaster.

Meanwhile, 75 people have been reported missing by their families, although locals and eyewitnesses claim that hundreds may have been swept away by flash floods and buried under giant boulders, logs, and rubble. Among the deceased were two personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and a Special Police Officer (SPO) of the local police, the officials added.

The disaster struck Chashoti, the last motorable village en route to the Machail Mata temple

