Sonam Bajwa on quitting sugar: ‘I am trying to be disciplined’

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Actress Sonam Bajwa chose discipline over indulgence as she resisted the temptation of candies while waiting at the airport.

The actress took to Instagram stories, where she shared that she was sitting at the airport and looking at a candy shop, debating whether she should buy some sweets.

Sonam was heard saying, “So, I am sitting at the airport and looking at this candy shop, and I have been debating whether I should get some candies. I love candies, but I just decided yesterday that I am not going to have any sugar. I had dates today. I am trying to be disciplined… Nahi khaaungi.”

The actress later shared another video on board a flight, where she gave a glimpse of the “diet meal” she had carried along.

“So I am so happy that I made this choice. I am going to skip having candy. Didn’t buy it. I am going to have my diet food.”

The third clip showed the actress sharing her struggle as she stuck to her diet meal, while her friend, seated next to her, was chomping on garlic bread.

In the video, Sonam was heard saying: “So main yeh kha rahi hoon. Apna dil itna pakka karke aur idhar yeh dekho… Not fair, this is criminal.”

For all the videos, she captioned: “Reporting live guys.”

Sonam’s latest release is “Border 2”, an epic action war film directed by Anurag Singh. A standalone sequel to J. P. Dutta's 1997 film Border.

Set against the backdrop of the India–Pakistan war of 1971, the film serves as a multi-front war drama, expanding the scope of its predecessor by featuring the combined operations of the Indian Armed Forces – Army, Air Force, and Navy.

She was also seen in Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, a romantic drama film directed by Milap Zaveri. The film stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles. It emerged as the 12th highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025.

