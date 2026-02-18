Aly Goni on ‘Maula’: Felt like expressing something all of us have gone through at some point

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Popular television actor Aly Goni is featuring in musician Javed Ali’s latest track Maula and said that shooting for it didn’t feel like acting, but rather like expressing something many have gone through at some point.

Opening up about connecting deeply with the story and mood of the song, Aly said: “When I first heard Maula, I felt an instant connection. It’s emotional, it’s peaceful, and it’s so real.”

“Shooting for it didn’t feel like acting, it felt like expressing something all of us have gone through at some point. I put my heart into this one, and I hope the audience sees that honesty in every frame."

“Maula” is sung by Javed Ali, written and composed by emotion-weaver Shabbir Ahmed, produced by Liaquat Gola, and brought alive visually by director Honey.

Javed Ali said: “There’s something very honest and healing about the song. While singing, I found myself slowing down and really absorbing every word.”

“It’s one of those tracks that makes you reflect, breathe, and just be in the moment. I hope people feel the same warmth and comfort that I felt while recording it."

Discussing the vision behind the visuals and the emotion-driven storytelling, director Honey shared that the vision for Maula was simple, keep it real, keep it raw, keep it human.

“We did exactly - The song already had so much emotion, so I wanted the visuals to feel intimate, like a reflection of someone’s inner world. Aly understood the vibe perfectly and delivered a beautifully restrained performance. This song is a quiet journey of the heart, and that’s exactly what we tried to capture."

Sharing what drew him to the song’s emotional depth, producer Liaquat Gola said, “For me, Maula is a feeling. A poem written in Sufism about Man Kunto Maula. I always wanted to do a song on Maula & I was instantly drawn to its purity right from the beginning.”

“There’s no noise, no rush, just genuine emotion. Watching the song come alive with such sincerity from the whole team has been beautiful. I truly believe Maula will stay with people long after the music stops."

Shabbir Ahmed added: “The melody is intentionally gentle — like a conversation with your own heart. I just wanted the song to feel pure, honest, and comforting. I’m grateful it shaped up exactly the way I hoped."

