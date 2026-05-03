Indian Army to participate in bilateral military exercise with Cambodia

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) An Indian Army contingent has left for Cambodia to participate in the second edition of India-Cambodia Bilateral Military Exercise CINBAX-II 2026, the Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

The exercise is scheduled to be conducted at Techo Sen Phnom Thom Mreas Prov Royal Cambodian Air Force Training Centre (Camp Basil), Kampong Speu Province, from May 4-17, a ministry statement said.

According to the statement, "the bilateral exercise CINBAX-II with Cambodia holds significance against the backdrop of evolving global security challenges. The exercise will be conducted under the framework of Chapter VII of the UN Mandate, showcasing company-level joint training for the conduct of operations in a sub-conventional environment".

The Indian Army contingent comprises 120 personnel, mainly from a battalion of the Maratha Light Infantry Regiment. The Cambodian contingent comprises 160 personnel from the Royal Cambodian Army.

"The joint exercise will be aligned with the current dynamics of counter-terrorism operations encountered by the peacekeeping forces during the UN peacekeeping operation. This aim will be achieved through various practical and comprehensive discussions as well as tactical exercises, leading to a comprehensive validation exercise," the statement added.

As part of the exercise, special skill training, including that of drone operations, and mortar and sniper tactics, will be practised, it said.

It highlighted that the primary objective is to enhance interoperability, coordination and operational synergy between the contingents of both nations.

"The exercise will not only showcase the capability of both the nations towards maintaining global peace, but will also facilitate in exchanging best practices and the sharing of operational experiences gained during various operations against hostile forces in a semi-urban environment."

The ministry emphasises that CINBAX-II 2026 reflects the growing defence cooperation between India and Cambodia and will further enhance the bilateral relations between the two nations, while contributing towards mutual understanding in handling regional security challenges.

--IANS

ksk/vd