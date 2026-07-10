Indian-American Nirav Shah enters US Senate race

Washington, July 10 (IANS) Former Maine Centre for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr Nirav Shah, an Indian-American physician who became a familiar public face during the Covid-19 pandemic, announced his candidacy for the US Senate, launching a campaign aimed at unseating long-serving Republican Senator Susan Collins.

Shah also announced a statewide "Defeat Susan Collins Town Hall Tour", saying he would travel across Maine to build support for his campaign. A schedule for the tour will be released later.

"Today I am excited to announce my candidacy for the United States Senate to defeat Susan Collins," Shah said in a statement.

Shah used his announcement to appeal directly to supporters of Democratic candidate Graham Platner, whose Senate campaign was suspended earlier this week.

"To the movement that supported Graham Platner, my message is this: you have a place in this campaign," Shah said.

"That's because this campaign represents the Maine values we all care about: building a state and country where everyone can get ahead, not just the privileged few, respecting and loving our neighbours, and holding Donald Trump and Susan Collins accountable."

He said "establishment politicians have failed us" and argued that "Maine deserves a fighter in this seat, and I will be that fighter."

Shah outlined a progressive policy platform, saying he would "fight for Medicare for All because nobody in the wealthiest country on earth should go bankrupt over a medical bill."

He also pledged to "fight to make billionaires and the biggest corporations finally pay their fair share", "fight to rein in ICE and end the targeting of our immigrant neighbours", and "fight to end Trump's reckless foreign wars."

The former public health official sharply criticised Collins, accusing the veteran senator of supporting President Donald Trump and failing to deliver for Maine.

"For too long, Susan Collins has upheld a corrupt system that benefits Donald Trump and hurts Mainers," Shah said.

He said Collins had "spent almost thirty years in Washington" and argued that "the longer she stays, the less Maine families have to show for it."

According to Shah, Collins had "supported and enabled Donald Trump every step of the way", resulting in "skyrocketing costs, runaway corruption, and a government that is only interested in enriching itself at the expense of Mainers."

He also accused Collins of repeatedly expressing concern before ultimately backing Trump's agenda.

"Mainers know the routine by heart, the furrowed brow and the feigned concern followed by a vote cast exactly the way Donald Trump needs it cast, which last year was 95 percent of the time," Shah said.

He further criticised Collins over her support for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, saying she had assured voters that Kavanaugh considered Roe v. Wade settled law.

"After three decades, this state deserves a senator who fights for it rather than one who keeps finding new ways to explain why she could not," Shah said.

Calling the election larger than an individual contest, Shah said: "This race is not about one person or one seat. It is about everyday Mainers. I've shown up and fought for you before, and I am ready to do it again as your next United States Senator."

Shah first gained national prominence during the Covid-19 pandemic as director of the Maine Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, where his regular public briefings made him one of the state's best-known public officials. He later resigned to join the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before returning to Maine politics.

The Maine Senate race is expected to be one of the most closely watched contests of the 2026 midterm elections.

--IANS

lkj/rs