Indian American leaders urge deeper political engagement at Detroit dialogue panel

Detroit, Dec 14 (IANS) Indian American community leaders called for deeper political participation, stronger advocacy, and a unified civic voice during the inaugural India Abroad Dialogue, arguing that the community’s economic success must translate into sustained political influence.

"Indian Americans are among the richest in this country. We contribute a lot to taxes. We are law-abiding citizens. We follow every rule,” said Sunny Reddy, recently elected Vice Chairman of the Michigan Republican Party, the highest-ranking Indian American ever in the GOP’s State leadership.

Urging greater representation, Reddy framed political participation as essential rather than optional. “Leadership is not an option. We can achieve. We can be there,” he said, addressing younger Indian Americans. “And when Sunny Uncle can do it, why not me?”

Several panelists echoed the view that Indian Americans had achieved remarkable success in business and professional fields but lagged behind in civic integration.

Avinash Rajmal, chairman and CEO of Lakeshore Global Corporation, praised Reddy’s victory as particularly significant given the scale of the contest.

Rajmal recounted his own journey after arriving in the United States as a student and founding his company in 1994. “There were so many difficulties and troubles. I did not know where to go, how to seek financing, where the registration, what to do,” he said, describing the challenges that led Indian American entrepreneurs to organize support structures such as the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce USA.

Immigration emerged as a dominant theme throughout the discussion. Panelists spoke about prolonged green card backlogs, H-1B visa uncertainty, and country-based quotas, describing their human and economic toll.

Anu Gopalakrishnan, founder of MintDfuel, argued that legal, high-skilled immigration should be seen as an asset rather than a concession. “Skilled immigration… It’s not charity, it’s competitive advantage,” she said. “India has talent, Michigan needs the talent, and we don’t want any barriers.”

She warned against exclusionary attitudes toward immigrants. “We have to create a sense of belonging,” she said. “‘You’re good enough to work here, but you’re not good enough to belong here.’ That rhetoric will not work.”

Community leader and businessman Ashok Baddi emphasised unity and advocacy, urging Indian Americans to speak with one voice. “I now hope that this is the time for all of us to come together and tell that we are successful people, we are honest people, we are non-violent people,” he said as he said that he is planning to run for state-level elected office.

Highlighting stress and health challenges faced by H-1B visa holders, community leader Hema Rachmale described behind-the-scenes efforts to assist families facing visa emergencies.

Dr. Ajith Kadakol framed immigration policy in ethical terms, stating, “From a moral and ethical standpoint, illegal immigration is wrong,” while adding, “America should allow those that benefit it and should not allow those that harm it.”

Despite differing political affiliations, the panelists repeatedly emphasised the need for civic engagement. “You are either sitting on the table, or you become the menu,” one speaker said, a line that drew agreement across the panel.

Indian Americans are among the fastest-growing ethnic communities in the United States and one of its most socio-economically successful, with high levels of education, income, and professional representation across sectors. Yet voter participation and political representation have lagged behind those metrics, a gap panelists said must narrow.

The India Abroad Dialogue series, launched in Detroit, aims to bring newsroom-style conversations to the community, focusing on policy, civic participation, and diaspora concerns. Organizers said additional dialogues are planned in other major US cities as part of a broader national engagement effort.

