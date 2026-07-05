Indian American leaders celebrate US at 250

Washington, July 5 (IANS) Prominent Indian American political leaders from across the ideological spectrum marked the United States' 250th Independence Day by reflecting on their immigrant roots, their families' journeys from India and their differing visions of America, while expressing gratitude for the opportunities the country has offered.

Former Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai recalled how his parents arrived in the United States in 1971 carrying little more than hope for a better future.

"$8 , a transistor radio, and an unshakeable belief in the American dream: that's what my parents brought with them in 1971," Pai wrote. "We've lived that dream ever since. So grateful to the United States, this nation of freedom and opportunity. Happy 250th!"

Pai also looked back at another milestone in his public life, recalling a 2020 post in which he said he was looking forward to travelling to India with then President Donald Trump and other US officials "and participating in bilateral meetings aimed at deepening the friendship between our two nations."

Republican Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy tied the country's 250th anniversary to a personal celebration, marking both Independence Day and the fourth birthday of his son, Arjun. Calling July 4, 1776, "the most important date in the history of our universe for human freedom and human flourishing," Ramaswamy said America's founding remained a defining moment for liberty.

"We know it was successful because here we are, 250 years later, living in a country that allows free Americans like you and me to dream big, to work hard, to take risks, sometimes fail, pick ourselves up and do it again, to raise our families, to pursue our calling, to worship as we see fit, to speak our minds," he said. He added that he was "grateful to be a citizen of the greatest nation known to the history of man."

Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna reflected on growing up as the son of Indian immigrants in Pennsylvania after his parents arrived in the United States in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Born during America's bicentenary in 1976, Khanna said the country's history shaped his understanding of its ideals.

"The founders would be amazed to see some of the progress we have made, the abolition of slavery, the empowering of women's rights, the ending of Jim Crow, the embrace of immigrants like my family from around the world," Khanna said. He argued that providing "economic security and economic hope" would allow Americans to "all be for Team America."

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal recounted how her parents, while living in India and Indonesia, sent her alone to the United States at the age of 16 to pursue higher education. She said it took her 17 years, multiple degrees and "an alphabet soup of visas" before she became an American citizen.

"Today, as the Trump administration terrorises immigrants and severely restricts legal pathways to citizenship, we need to remember that our American identity is uniquely tied to immigration," Jayapal said. She called for "real, humane immigration reform" and urged Americans to commit to "protecting the promise of America" and "building a more perfect union together."

New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, who became a US citizen nearly a decade ago, also centred his Independence Day message on immigration and citizenship. Addressing newly naturalised Americans, he said they held "the power to determine what America means" and described patriotism as "every act of righteous dissent." He added: "It is precisely because we love this nation that we will not leave it."

Despite representing sharply different political philosophies, the leaders' messages shared a common theme: each drew on a personal or family immigration story to explain their connection to the United States and what the country's founding ideals mean to them 250 years after independence.

Indian Americans today number more than five million and have emerged as one of the fastest-growing and most influential immigrant communities in the United States.

The United States marked its 250th Independence Day with celebrations across the country, including official ceremonies, military displays and community events. For many Indian Americans, the anniversary also became an occasion to reflect on the journeys that brought their families from India to the United States and on their growing contribution to the nation's political, economic and civic landscape.

--IANS

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