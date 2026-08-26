Indian-American leader welcomes RSS chief’s US visit, says it offers opportunity for dialogue over 'Sikh issues'

Washington, Aug 26 (IANS) Sikh American leader Jasdip Singh Jassee has welcomed RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s high-profile visit to the United States, saying it offers an opportunity to explain the organisation’s mission and address concerns among minority communities through dialogue.

Jassee described the visit as unusually prominent and said Bhagwat’s engagements with the Indian American community had drawn considerable attention.

“In my memory, I don't ever recollect that Mohan Bhagwatji made such a high visual, this prominent visit to US before,” Jassee told IANS.

“His visit is being seen as a very high profile visit. He's going to be doing a big meeting with the community at Madison Square Garden and the other events he's participating in,” he said.

Jassee said the visit also reflected America’s commitment to free expression, including for organisations whose views may face opposition from some groups.

“RSS is a very important organization from India and this also shows that the freedom of speech that America has, that it welcomes everyone despite differences they might have with RSS views,” he said.

Jassee acknowledged that some groups and individuals in the United States hold unfavourable views about the RSS. He said Bhagwat should use the visit to respond to those concerns and explain the organisation’s objectives directly to Americans.

“There are certain pockets in US who don't agree with RSS ideology or who have negative views of RSS,” he said.

“And I would expect that Mohan Bhagwatji during his visit clarifies all that and get the perception out and really show American people what RSS is about, what their real mission and vision is,” he added.

Jassee said protests against the RSS leader’s visit were likely. He defended the right to protest but argued that direct engagement could produce better results.

“Of course, there are going to be protests. Again, there's a freedom of protest in America, but I personally believe that dialogue is much more fruitful and a lot of things can be resolved through dialogue,” he said.

The Sikh American leader also expressed his willingness to raise concerns involving the Sikh community directly with Bhagwat if an opportunity arose.

“So if I get any opportunity of dialogue, I would certainly bring up the minority Sikh issues with Mohan Bhagwatji,” Jassee said.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was founded in Nagpur in 1925. The organisation, which marked its centenary in 2025, has developed an extensive network of affiliates active in social, cultural, educational and political fields.

Bhagwat has served as the RSS Sar Sanghchalak, or chief, since 2009.

--IANS

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