Indian American Akshay Bhatia rallies from five behind to win Arnold Palmer Invitational

Orlando, March 9 (IANS) Pushed to five shots behind the leader with nine holes to go, Indian American Akshay Bhatia staged one of the finest comebacks in recent memory to force a play-off at 15-under at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

He then beat Daniel Berger in the first extra hole to win his biggest title ever.

Another Indian American Sahih Theegala also had a strong showing this week as he finished T-6. After having a difficult third round where the 28 year old carded 3-over 75 he was able to rally himself back with a strong final round of 6-under 66 to finish the week with a score of 10-under par.

The 24-year-old ‘played boldly’ as once said by Palmer to make a great charge on the back nine, that included four birdies in a row from the tenth and an eagle on the 16th to force a play-off at 15-under. He then won the first play-off hole to grab the $ 20m Signature event.

Bhatia was still two shots behind with three to play when he hit 6-iron close to the pin on the dangerous par-5 16th to set up an eagle that brought him wthin one.

“If he was up there watching, he's probably pretty proud of how that finished,” said Bhatia, wearing the red cardigan that goes to the winner of Palmer's tournament.

“Play bold — I think that was a big thing everyone knows of Mr. Palmer,” he said. “I could feel that energy and buzz. It was awesome. I'm very fortunate to win this tournament.”

Bhatia also took on the flag over the rock-framed water on the 18th in regulation and nearly pulled it off. He closed with a 3-under 69 and won his third PGA TOUR title, all of them in playoffs.

The win moves Bhatia into the top 20 in the world at the start of a big stretch in golf that concludes with the Masters next month.

Berger had a four-shot lead at the turn but lost his by missing a 7-foot par putt on the 17th hole but ended with a 70 for 15-under 273.

Berger pulled his drive in the playoff but did well to get to the front edge of the green about 106 feet away. He rolled to 7 feet below the hole but par putt to extend the playoff missed the cup.

Bhatia played to the center of the green and took two putts from just inside 30 feet for the win and the $4 million prize as Bhatia had some of “Arnie's Army” on his side down the stretch.

Bhatia started the back nine with four straight birdies, one of them from just inside 60 feet on the 11th hole. There was a two-shot swing at the 13th.On the par-5 16th played the biggest shot as his caddie Joe Greiner told him, “Just try to hit the best 6-iron of your life.”

Berger was trying to become the first wire-to-wire winner at Bay Hill in 10 years.

Bhatia and Berger returned Sunday morning to finish the third round. Berger had a three-shot lead until the 18th hole, when he made bogey from the right rough and Bhatia made birdie when his 10-foot putt hung on the lip for just under 10 seconds and then dropped.

Cameron Young played bogey-free for a 69 and tied for third with Ludvig Aberg (67).

Scottie Scheffler took another double bogey on the 18th hole — his second in as many rounds— for a 73. He tied for 24th.

