Indian ambassador meets Republican leaders, promotes India-US trade ties

Washington, Nov 21 (IANS) India’s Ambassador to the United States Vinay Kwatra met a host of Republican Congress leaders and trade-focused committee chairs, promoting India-US commercial partnership.

In a post on Friday, Kwatra wrote, “A string of engaging, productive conversations on a fair, balanced & mutually beneficial India–US trade partnership with House @WaysMeansGOP leadership.”

Kwatra on Thursday held discussions with Vern Buchanan, the Vice Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee and posted on X, “Had a productive discussion with @VernBuchanan, Vice Chairman @WaysandMeansGOP, on strengthening India-US trade & defence ties, cooperation in oil & gas sectors, and new opportunities in the tech and innovation space. Thanked him for his consistent support to the relationship.”

Kwatra also met Trade Subcommittee Chair Adrian Smith and appreciated “his leadership and support to advancing the trade pillar of India-US partnership.”

In addition, the Indian Ambassador held talks with the Vice Chair of the House Republican Conference, Blake Moore and briefed him on the “ongoing India-US trade talks and other key areas of bilateral collaboration.

Earlier on Wednesday, the ambassador met the Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, Jason Smith and wrote on X, “Honoured to meet with @WaysandMeansGOP Chairman @RepJasonSmith today - briefed him on India-US discussions on a fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial trade deal. Appreciate his strong support for bilateral trade ties.”

He also attended a special dialogue with experts and analysts from the conservative think tank, the Heritage Foundation in Washington.

In a post on X, Kwatra said, “Had an excellent roundtable discussion with the experts at the @Heritage Foundation, a strong supporter of the India-U.S. ties. I shared my thoughts on developments under key pillars of our strategic partnership, including shared economic priorities, a fair, balanced and mutually beneficial trade arrangement and oil and gas trade.”

The Heritage Foundation is an influential think tank, closely aligned with the Trump administration's policies and priorities.

In recent months, the Indian ambassador has intensified his engagement efforts and interacted with multiple stakeholders in Washington.

The meetings come as both countries are expected to formalise the first tranche of the trade agreement soon.

