'India will confront terrorism with strength, unity and determination'

Kuwait City, May 27 (IANS) The Indian all-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda, on Tuesday interacted with representatives of Indian regional media based in Kuwait and the local press, conveying India’s united and unwavering national consensus to combat terrorism. The delegation highlighted the strong strategic partnership between India and Kuwait, including the shared objective of fighting against terror and India's recent actions to combat cross-border terrorism.

"India stands firm — we will confront terrorism with strength, unity and determination, with no compromise and no tolerance. Along with our all-party delegation, engaged with Indian regional media and local press in Kuwait, sharing India’s unwavering resolve against cross-border terror and our deepening strategic partnership with Kuwait in this shared fight," Panda posted on X.

Earlier in the day, the delegation visited an exhibition of 'Rihla-e-Dosti: 250 Years of India-Kuwait Friendship', at National Library in Kuwait city showcasing rare manuscripts, historical books, coins, and artefacts, underscoring India-Kuwait deep historical connections.

"India and Kuwait share a remarkable friendship, built on deep historical, cultural and economic ties. Along with our all-party delegation, visited the ongoing exhibition at National Library titled ‘Rihla-e-Dosti: 250 Years of India-Kuwait Friendship’, showcasing rare manuscripts, historical books, coins and artefacts, underscoring our enduring bond," said Panda.

The delegation on Monday engaged with a cross-section of Kuwaiti civil society in a traditional Diwaniya-style interaction while highlighting the shared resolve of both countries to combat terrorism.

The event, co-hosted by the Embassy of India and a think-tank, brought together leading voices from Kuwaiti civil society, including members of the royal family, former ministers, senior editors, think-tank experts, opinion leaders and influencers.

“While touching upon the strong India-Kuwait strategic partnership, the discussions focussed on the recent situation in the Indian sub-continent and India’s ‘New Normal’ approach to dealing with such incidents of cross-border terrorism. The participants were unanimous in their view that terrorism is against humanity and needs to be countered in all possible ways”, said the Indian Embassy in Kuwait

The Indian delegates also interacted with the Indian community in Kuwait emphasising India's 'new normal' against cross-border terrorism, success of Operation Sindoor, national consensus against terrorism, and support of Indian diaspora in matters of national interest.

"The delegation held a productive meeting with Sheikh Abdullah Saad Al-Maousherji, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs of Kuwait. The delegation highlighted the continued perpetration of cross-border terrorism by Pakistan, including the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, with the intention to disturb peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir, an integral part of India," the Embassy of India in Kuwait said in a statement

"They underscored the precise, targetted, proportionate, and non-escalatory nature of India’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The delegation emphasised India’s policy of ‘Zero Tolerance’ and the ‘New Normal’ approach against terrorism that does not differentiate between terrorists and those supporting them in any manner. The Deputy Prime Minister thanked the Indian delegation for sharing their perspective on the recent events and underscored that terrorism has no justification,” the statement added

The delegation led by Panda also includes BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP Phangnon Konyak, BJP MP Rekha Sharma, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP MP Satnam Singh Sandhu, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, and former Indian diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

They are a part of the Operation Sindoor outreach campaign to highlight India's continued fight against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

