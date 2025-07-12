India, WHO forge global alliance for traditional medicine through Jamnagar initiative

Jamnagar, July 11 (IANS) India and the World Health Organization (WHO) are working in unison in the field of traditional medicine, with the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA) in Jamnagar, Gujarat, emerging as a key player in this global initiative.

The partnership, born out of a strategic discussion between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, aims to promote evidence-based research, standardisation, and accessibility of traditional healing systems worldwide.

The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA) is undergoing a dynamic revival as it reclaims its legacy as a global leader in traditional medicine.

The institute, which functions under the Ministry of Ayush, is now spearheading international efforts to promote evidence-based research and global collaboration in Ayurveda and other traditional healing systems.

Dr Geeta Krishna Gopalkrishna Pillai, Head of the Traditional Medicine Research and Evidence Unit of the ITRA, emphasised the significance of India’s role in shaping the future of traditional medicine.

Speaking to IANS, she said that the institute was established following a pivotal discussion between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Director-General of the World Health Organisation. The goal was to create a global repository of research, progress, and usage of traditional medicines, which, despite widespread use, often lack proper recognition and validation.

Dr Pillai noted that the sector had been neglected in the past, but the current momentum, driven by both the Indian government and WHO, is rapidly changing that.

Research on various traditional drugs is yielding promising results, and a comprehensive library is being developed to house global data on traditional medicine, making it accessible to researchers and practitioners worldwide.

Currently staffed by a small team of eight to nine researchers, the institute plans to expand to 24 members within six months. The Government of India is also supporting the construction of a new centre to accommodate this growth. A major milestone will be the second Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, scheduled for September 2025 in Delhi.

The summit will be attended by global leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and will showcase India’s progress in the field. Union Minister of Ayurveda Pratap Rao Jadhav, who chaired the governing body meeting ahead of the institute’s convocation ceremony, praised Jamnagar’s enduring reputation in Ayurveda.

He affirmed that the city continues to lead the world in Ayurvedic research and education, and that the upcoming summit will further cement India’s position as a global hub for traditional medicine.

With renewed international collaboration and institutional support, ITRA is poised to drive a decade of transformative growth in traditional medicine, blending ancient wisdom with modern scientific rigour.

--IANS

sktr/dan