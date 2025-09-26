September 26, 2025 11:37 PM हिंदी

India urges citizens to stay vigilant against fake job offers in Iran

India urges citizens to stay vigilant against fake job offers in Iran

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) India on Friday warned its citizens against fraudulent agents luring them to Iran with job offers, reiterating its earlier advisory and urging people to remain vigilant. The alert comes amid multiple reports of several Indian nationals being kidnapped upon arrival in Iran in the recent months.

“In recent months, we have seen several Indian nationals who have been kidnapped by criminals upon landing in Iran... Between Iran and India, we have a visa-free regime, but it is only valid for tourism purposes. There are people and agents who, in connivance with several others, have been luring our nationals to go to Iran for employment purposes,” said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal while addressing a weekly media briefing in New Delhi.

“The visa-free entry is not meant for employment purposes, and also giving them a pretext that through Iran they will be sent across to third countries for employment opportunities. We have issued an advisory so that people can be aware of these facts and what has been happening, and they can stay away from all these people who are promoting illegal migration,” he added.

On September 19, the MEA issued an advisory regarding recent incidents involving Indian nationals travelling to Iran, advising them against unauthorised agents promising job opportunities.

“There have been a number of recent cases involving Indian citizens who have been lured to travel to Iran on false promises of employment, or with assurances that they would be sent further to third countries for employment. Upon reaching Iran, these Indian nationals have been kidnapped by criminal gangs and ransoms have been demanded from their families for securing their release,” read the advisory

“In this context, all Indian citizens are strongly cautioned to exercise the strictest vigilance regarding such employment promises or offers,” it added

Highlighting that the Government of Iran allows visa-free entry to Indians only for tourism purposes, the MEA cautioned that any agents promising visa-free entry into Iran for employment or other purposes may well be in connivance with criminal gangs. It advised Indian citizens not to fall prey to such offers.

--IANS

scor/as

LATEST NEWS

Marc Guehi aims to stop Liverpool as Pedro leads Chelsea visit to Brighton in Premier League action this weekend. Photo credit: Liverpool FC

Premier League: Guehi aims to stop Liverpool as Pedro leads Chelsea visit to Brighton

Cricketers' hard work inspired me growing up, says Usain Bolt on visit to Mumbai

Cricketers' hard work inspired me growing up, says Usain Bolt on visit to Mumbai

It was special to serve my brothers with Down Syndrome, says Raghava Lawrence (Photo: Raghava Lawrence/X)

It was special to serve my brothers with Down Syndrome, says Raghava Lawrence

Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma shine as India post 202/5 against Sri Lanka in their last Super 4 match of the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

Asia Cup: Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma shine as India post 202/5 against Sri Lanka

Rashmika Mandanna calls playing a strong & important role like Tadaka in Thamma 'a privileged'

Rashmika Mandanna calls playing a strong & important role like Tadaka in Thamma 'a privileged'

BCCI to organise inaugural ceremony before Women’s World Cup opener as tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg in Guwahati, Assam. Photo credit: IANS

Inaugural ceremony before World Cup opener will be tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg

PM Modi to launch, inaugurate projects worth Rs 60,000 crore in Odisha tomorrow

PM Modi to launch, inaugurate projects worth Rs 60,000 crore in Odisha tomorrow

New military facility in Morocco marks India's strategic foothold in Africa: Report

New military facility in Morocco marks India's strategic foothold in Africa: Report

India in 'active touch' with US administration on H-1B visa issue: MEA (File image)

India in 'active touch' with US administration on H-1B visa issue: MEA

Hyundai Motor India shares may fall 26 pc: InCred Equities

Hyundai Motor India shares may fall 26 pc: InCred Equities