June 18, 2026 12:22 AM हिंदी

India-UK trade pact to take effect on July 15, PM Modi hails milestone

India-UK trade pact to take effect on July 15, PM Modi hails milestone (Photo: @narendramodi/X)

Evian, June 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) will formally enter into force on 15 July 2026, marking what he described as a “historic milestone” in bilateral relations.

Speaking on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, PM Modi said the agreement would significantly boost trade and investment between the two countries, while also opening new opportunities for Indian farmers, workers, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), startups and innovators.

He emphasised that the pact would contribute meaningfully to the realisation of Viksit Bharat 2047.

PM Modi noted that both he and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer were “delighted” with the momentum being added to economic ties.

“This agreement will unlock numerous opportunities and strengthen our partnership further,” he said in a message posted on social media.

The India-UK trade pact has been under negotiation for several years, with multiple rounds of talks covering tariff reductions, market access, services, investment protection and regulatory cooperation.

Officials have described the agreement as one of the most ambitious bilateral trade frameworks India has entered into, aimed at deepening economic integration with the United Kingdom post-Brexit.

India and the UK already share strong economic ties, with bilateral trade valued at over £36 billion in 2025. The new agreement is expected to expand this significantly by reducing barriers, enhancing cooperation in sectors such as technology, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy and financial services, and creating a more predictable environment for businesses.

The pact also carries strategic weight, reinforcing India’s position as a key partner to the UK in the Indo-Pacific.

Analysts believe it will help both nations diversify supply chains, strengthen resilience against global economic shocks and foster innovation-driven growth.

The agreement’s entry into force on 15 July will be accompanied by official ceremonies in New Delhi and London, underscoring the importance both governments attach to the partnership.

--IANS

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