India U20 team set for crucial AFC U20 Asian Cup qualifiers after unbeaten Bengaluru run

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) The India U20 men's football team will head to Tashkent on Wednesday for the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers, buoyed by an unbeaten run and four consecutive clean sheets in their recent international friendlies in Bengaluru.

The Blue Colts recorded three wins and a draw across four matches earlier this month, beating Singapore twice 3-0 and 1-0, while drawing 0-0 with Yemen before securing a 1-0 victory against the West Asian side in the second game.

The results have given Mahesh Gawali's side valuable match exposure ahead of their three Group B qualifiers in Uzbekistan.

Winger Vishal Yadav, who started all four friendlies, said the Bengaluru camp allowed the team to prepare collectively for the challenge ahead.

"The camp is going really well so far. We are working together for the Qualifiers and putting in our best effort to be fully prepared for the three games ahead."

The four matches also provided India with an opportunity to face different styles of opposition and work on areas that needed improvement. The Blue Colts scored five goals while keeping four clean sheets.

"The friendly matches against Singapore and Yemen were very important for us. They gave us a chance to test ourselves against strong opposition, understand where we need to improve and gain confidence. Yemen, in particular, were good both with and without the ball. The matches were challenging both physically and tactically, which helped us prepare better for the upcoming competition," said Yadav.

Defender Sumit Sharma Brahmacharimayum captained India in both matches against Yemen, describing the experience as an honour and a responsibility.

"It felt like a huge honour and a big responsibility to be the captain of the national team. Being captain in such big games gave me more confidence and extra motivation to lead the team and communicate better with my teammates. I was proud of the trust the coaches and my teammates showed in me, and it made those two games special."

Sumit, who missed the SAFF U20 Championship earlier this year due to injury, also said the four friendlies helped him build a better understanding with his teammates.

"Unfortunately, I was not part of the SAFF U20 Championship because of a minor injury. So, it was good for me to play with these teammates, understand each other better and build a stronger connection so that we can improve together. That’s how those four games helped."

The two matches against Yemen also offered India a tougher test, with Sumit acknowledging the higher standard of opposition.

"Against Yemen, obviously, it was a tougher challenge, and they gave us a higher standard to play against."

India's defensive organisation was one of the key positives from the Bengaluru camp, with Sumit saying the team remained committed to its collective approach.

"We stuck to the game plan. We had a plan where the whole team had to attack and defend together. Based on our previous matches, we analysed a few things and made sure we made very limited mistakes at the back. As a whole team, we defended well. The objective was to defend as a team, and we defended as a team in all four games," Sumit said.

The Blue Colts will leave for Tashkent on Wednesday, five days before their opening qualifier against Syria on August 31 at 4:30 pm IST.

India will then take on hosts Uzbekistan on September 3 at 7:30 pm IST before concluding their Group B campaign against Bangladesh on September 6 at 4:30 pm IST.

The group winners and the seven best second-placed teams across the eight qualifying groups will secure places in the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027.

--IANS

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