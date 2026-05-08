India-Trinidad and Tobago ties reflect unique convergence of history: EAM Jaishankar

Port of Spain, May 8 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar said on Friday that the India-Trinidad and Tobago relationship reflects a unique convergence of history, ahead of his visit to the dual island nation.

The EAM is on an official visit to Trinidad and Tobago from May 8-10 after concluding his visit to Jamaica and Suriname from May 2-7.

"The India-Trinidad and Tobago relationship reflects a unique convergence of history, human connection, and shared aspirations. It has evolved from the movement of people to a partnership of purpose. Today, as we navigate an increasingly turbulent and unpredictable world, it is imperative that these ties must use their deep complementarities to evolve into a pillar of strength and stability for both our countries," EAM Jaishankar added.

Trinidad and Tobago's Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, Sean Sobers, has shared details on the official visit of EAM Jaishankar, posted on social media platform X by the High Commission of India in Port of Spain, the capital of Trinidad and Tobago.

He said that this visit comes in tandem with respect to the original visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2025, and EAM Jaishankar's visit is demonstrative of him coming to ensure that those memoranda of understanding are concretised.

He noted that EAM Jaishankar will pay a courtesy call at the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs on Friday and have bilateral talks with the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Kamla Persad Bissessar, followed by bilateral talks with the Speaker of the House Jagdeo Singh and the President of the Senate Wade Mark.

He will also exchange some more MoUs on Friday and participate in a ceremony to give laptops to children, Trinidad and Tobago Foreign Affairs Minister Sobers said.

He also added that the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago will be hosting a dinner with members of the Indian delegation led by EAM Jaishankar.

The EAM will take a tour of Nelson Island and proceed to Bertrand Castle Coover at the Namdevco site, where an agri-processing facility will be commissioned by EAM Jaishankar, Sobers added.

--IANS

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