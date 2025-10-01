October 01, 2025 8:04 PM हिंदी

India to host UN troop contributor chiefs' conclave from Oct 14; Nepal, Bangladesh included

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) The Indian Army will host the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries’ (UNTCC) Chiefs Conclave in New Delhi from October 14 to 16, bringing together senior military leadership of over 30 nations that are key contributors to United Nations peacekeeping operations, the Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday.  

A Curtain Raiser was organised at Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi, on October 1, where Lt Gen Rakesh Kapoor, DCOAS (IS&T), briefed about the modalities of conduct of the upcoming Conclave.

The senior army official underlined the significance of the conclave as a “unique platform for UN Troop Contributing Countries to foster dialogue, cooperation and mutual understanding.”

He also highlighted India’s steadfast commitment to UN peacekeeping, the nation’s role as one of the largest troop contributors and the “Indian Army’s readiness to share its operational experience, innovations and best practices.”

Notably, at the UNTCC Chiefs conclave in New Delhi, Chiefs and representatives from nations across the world will attend including- Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, France, Italy, Algeria, Armenia, Brazil, Burundi, Cambodia, Cote D’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Fiji, Ghana, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mongolia, Morocco, Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda, Uruguay, Vietnam, Rwanda and Senegal, apart from India.

Similarly, the three-day programme will include: Plenary sessions and discussions on the effectiveness of UN peacekeeping and building sustainable peace in today’s complex operational environments, leveraging technology for more responsive and effective peacekeeping and special spouse programmes, to build military resilience through family engagement.

The conclave aims to reinforce collective commitment to global peace and security.

Deliberations during the Conclave will focus on “Strengthening peacekeeping cooperation through enhanced dialogue, interoperability and exchange of best practice”, “Championing inclusivity and equity by advocating for a greater voice for troop contributing countries in UN decision-making structures”, “Leveraging indigenous technology and Atmanirbhar innovations” and “Demonstrating India as a collaborative and a trusted partner to build capacities and capabilities towards shared responsibility for maintaining international peace.”

