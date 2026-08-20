India to host BRICS Communications Ministers meet to build resilient digital infrastructure

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) India will host the 12th BRICS Communications Ministers Meeting on Friday to deliberate on strengthening cooperation in Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs), digital transformation, innovation and resilient digital infrastructure.

The meeting is being organised under India’s overarching BRICS Chairship theme, “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, and the ICT Track theme, “Innovate, Cooperate and Transform (ICT) for a Resilient Future.”

These priorities underline India’s commitment to fostering inclusive, secure and sustainable digital development and strengthening technology cooperation among BRICS countries, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

The BRICS meeting, to be chaired by Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia, will provide an important platform for member countries to exchange views on emerging technologies, digital public infrastructure, future networks, cybersecurity, capacity building and inclusive digital connectivity.

The deliberations will also focus on advancing practical cooperation and sharing best practices to support digital transformation across BRICS countries and the wider Global South, the statement said.

India has, during its BRICS Chairship, placed strong emphasis on strengthening cooperation in ICTs through initiatives focused on resilient digital infrastructure, future networks, cybersecurity, Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), innovation and capacity building.

The Department of Telecommunications has also been leading discussions under the BRICS Working Group for Cooperation in ICTs, including on the proposed BRICS Capacity Building Centres and enhanced cooperation in emerging technologies.

The meeting will also build upon the outcomes and areas of cooperation identified during the 11th BRICS Communications Ministers Meeting held under Brazil’s BRICS Chairship in 2025. The previous meeting reaffirmed the importance of continued cooperation among BRICS members in ICTs, digital public infrastructure and global digital governance.

The Union Minister will further visit the 'Digital BRICS Forum Expo', which will showcase digital technologies, innovations and solutions relevant to the BRICS ecosystem. The Expo will provide an opportunity to highlight India’s technological capabilities and facilitate greater interaction and knowledge exchange among participating countries and stakeholders.

The 12th BRICS Communications Ministers meeting marks another significant milestone in India’s BRICS Chairship and reflects India’s commitment to building stronger partnerships in the digital domain. Through greater cooperation in ICTs, BRICS countries can contribute towards a more resilient, inclusive, secure and sustainable digital future, the statement added.

--IANS

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