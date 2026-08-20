August 20, 2026 2:35 PM हिंदी

India to host BRICS Communications Ministers meet to build resilient digital infrastructure

India to host BRICS Communications Ministers meet to build resilient digital infrastructure

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) India will host the 12th BRICS Communications Ministers Meeting on Friday to deliberate on strengthening cooperation in Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs), digital transformation, innovation and resilient digital infrastructure.

The meeting is being organised under India’s overarching BRICS Chairship theme, “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, and the ICT Track theme, “Innovate, Cooperate and Transform (ICT) for a Resilient Future.”

These priorities underline India’s commitment to fostering inclusive, secure and sustainable digital development and strengthening technology cooperation among BRICS countries, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

The BRICS meeting, to be chaired by Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia, will provide an important platform for member countries to exchange views on emerging technologies, digital public infrastructure, future networks, cybersecurity, capacity building and inclusive digital connectivity.

The deliberations will also focus on advancing practical cooperation and sharing best practices to support digital transformation across BRICS countries and the wider Global South, the statement said.

India has, during its BRICS Chairship, placed strong emphasis on strengthening cooperation in ICTs through initiatives focused on resilient digital infrastructure, future networks, cybersecurity, Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), innovation and capacity building.

The Department of Telecommunications has also been leading discussions under the BRICS Working Group for Cooperation in ICTs, including on the proposed BRICS Capacity Building Centres and enhanced cooperation in emerging technologies.

The meeting will also build upon the outcomes and areas of cooperation identified during the 11th BRICS Communications Ministers Meeting held under Brazil’s BRICS Chairship in 2025. The previous meeting reaffirmed the importance of continued cooperation among BRICS members in ICTs, digital public infrastructure and global digital governance.

The Union Minister will further visit the 'Digital BRICS Forum Expo', which will showcase digital technologies, innovations and solutions relevant to the BRICS ecosystem. The Expo will provide an opportunity to highlight India’s technological capabilities and facilitate greater interaction and knowledge exchange among participating countries and stakeholders.

The 12th BRICS Communications Ministers meeting marks another significant milestone in India’s BRICS Chairship and reflects India’s commitment to building stronger partnerships in the digital domain. Through greater cooperation in ICTs, BRICS countries can contribute towards a more resilient, inclusive, secure and sustainable digital future, the statement added.

--IANS

sps/na

LATEST NEWS

HDFC Securities users report mutual fund NAV glitch; portfolios show losses of up to 70 pc

HDFC Securities users report mutual fund NAV glitch; portfolios show losses of up to 70 pc

Aadhaar app downloads cross 5 crore landmark

Aadhaar app downloads cross 5 crore landmark

Shazahn Padamsee says her debut single captures evolution of her understanding of love

Shazahn Padamsee says her debut single captures evolution of her understanding of love

Prasoon Joshi reflects on his longstanding creative bond with Amitabh Bachchan on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18’

Prasoon Joshi reflects on his longstanding creative bond with Amitabh Bachchan on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18’

‘Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte’ fame Apurva Gore celebrates first ‘Mangala Gaur’ post marriage

‘Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte’ fame Apurva Gore celebrates first ‘Mangala Gaur’ post marriage

Divya Dutta to star with Jimmy Shergill in ‘Tum Rahe Na Tum, actress calls it a 'very human, uncomfortable and layered story'

Divya Dutta to star with Jimmy Shergill in ‘Tum Rahe Na Tum, actress calls it a 'very human, uncomfortable and layered story'

Seema Sajdeh shares ‘little things, big love’ moments with sons

Seema Sajdeh shares ‘little things, big love’ moments with sons

India competitive on battery costs, must scale manufacturing: Report

India competitive on battery costs, must scale manufacturing: Report

‘The crowd was carrying us’: Treesa-Gayatri embrace home support as World C’ships medal beckons

‘The crowd was carrying us’: Treesa-Gayatri embrace home support as World C’ships medal beckons

Sajjan Kumar, convicted in 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases, dies at 80

Sajjan Kumar, convicted in 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases, dies at 80