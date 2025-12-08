India to have training camp in Bengaluru ahead of women’s T20Is against Sri Lanka

New Delhi, Dec 8 (IANS) The Indian women’s team is set to have a preparatory camp at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, starting from Tuesday, ahead of the five-game T20I series against Sri Lanka, set to begin on December 21.

The T20I series against Sri Lanka will be India’s first international assignment after winning the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup in Navi Mumbai on November 2. IANS understands that the Indian women’s team members will have their annual testing done in the next two days before the preparatory camp focuses on honing their skillsets, fitness levels, and getting them match fit.

India and Sri Lanka will play the first two T20Is on December 21 and 23 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The remaining three matches will be played on December 26, 28, and 30 at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

The series against Sri Lanka will kickstart India’s preparations for the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, to be held in England from June 12 to July 5. India has never won the silverware in the shortest format, with their best result being the runners-up finish in the 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

IANS also understands that the Amita Sharma-led women’s selection committee had a meeting on Monday to finalise India’s squad for the T20I series against Sri Lanka, and an announcement is expected to be made soon.

This will be the first squad to be picked by the Amita-led selection panel, who took charge from September 28, and who make the cut will make for an interesting watch.

The last time India played T20Is, it was against England, where they won the series 3-2 in July. Young left-arm spinner N. Sree Charani was named as the Player of the Series for picking ten wickets in five games.

After the T20I series against Sri Lanka, the Indian team players will feature for their respective franchises in season four of Women's Premier League (WPL), set to run from January 9 to February 5, 2026, in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara. Post that, India will travel to Australia for the multi-format tour set to happen from February 15 to March 6.

--IANS

nr/bsk/