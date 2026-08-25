India, Thailand strengthen defence cooperation between air forces with reciprocal exchange visit

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) A team from the Royal Thai Air Force visited India from August 16-23 while an Indian Air Force (IAF) team visited Thailand as part of the reciprocal exchange visit, strengthening defence cooperation between the two countries, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Tuesday.

"The Royal Thai Air Force team visited India from August 16-23, while an IAF team visited Thailand as part of the reciprocal Exchange Visit. The engagement strengthened professional camaraderie, mutual understanding and defence cooperation between the two Air Forces," the IAF said on social media platform X.

Last week, an Indian Army contingent left for Thailand, where it is participating in the 15th edition of the India-Thailand Joint Military Exercise MAITREE-XV, being held from August 18 to 31 at Vibhavadi Rangsit Camp in Surat Thani.

The bilateral military exercise is aimed at strengthening defence cooperation between India and Thailand and enhancing the ability of the two armies to conduct joint operations in challenging environments.

The Indian Army and Royal Thai Army contingents participating in the exercise will comprise 85 personnel each.

The Indian contingent will be represented primarily by troops from the 9 Gorkha Rifles, while the Royal Thai Army contingent will comprise personnel from the 3rd Battalion of 25th Infantry Brigade's 5th Division.

The exercise will focus on company-level joint training for operations in jungle and semi-urban terrain.

The training is designed to enhance the combined capabilities of the two forces in conducting joint counter-insurgency and counter-terrorist operations in jungle and semi-urban environments under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.

The exercise will include a range of training activities, including field exercises, combat discussions, lectures and demonstrations.

The two contingents will also participate in a culminating validation exercise to assess the operational capabilities developed during the training.

As part of the exercise, soldiers from both countries will exchange operational experiences and share best practices.

The contingents will also showcase contemporary equipment and technologies used during joint operations, providing an opportunity for both armies to gain a better understanding of each other's operational procedures and capabilities.

The previous edition of Exercise MAITREE was conducted at the Foreign Training Node in Meghalaya's Umroi in September 2025.

--IANS

ksk/khz