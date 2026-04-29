India squad for 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup to be named on Saturday evening

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) India will announce their 15-member squad for the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Saturday evening at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. The marquee event will be held in England from June 12 to July 5.

After the women’s selection committee finalises the squad, captain Harmanpreet Kaur, chief selector Amita Sharma, and BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia will announce the squad in a press conference at 5 pm.

In addition to the Women’s T20 World Cup squad, the five-member selection committee will also select teams for the three‑match T20I series against England, which will be held before the mega event from May 28 to June 2.

They will also select the team for the one‑off Test against England, to be played at Lord’s from July 10-13, as well as the India A squads for three one‑day and as many T20 matches against England A – dates and venues for which are yet to be announced.

India are placed in Group 1 of the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup alongside six-time champions Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and the Netherlands. India’s build‑up for the mega event recently included a five‑match T20I series against South Africa, which they lost 4-1.

India were runners-up in the 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia, but are yet to clinch a global title in the shortest format. The 2026 edition offers another opportunity for Harmanpreet & Co to break the jinx and add a maiden ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Trophy to their cabinet after winning the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup on home soil.

Previously, hosts and 2009 winners England announced their squad for the Women’s T20 World Cup on April 28, while defending champions New Zealand named their 15-member team on Wednesday. The tenth edition of the tournament will see 12 teams play in the competition for the first time and will compete in 33 matches across seven venues.

--IANS

nr/bsk/