August 25, 2026 9:43 PM हिंदी

India, South Korea discuss avenues to strengthen cultural ties

India, South Korea discuss avenues to strengthen cultural ties

Seoul, Aug 25 (IANS) India's Ambassador to South Korea Gourangalal Das met Lee Jae-jeong, Chairperson of the National Assembly’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee and discussed avenues to further strengthen cultural ties and people-to-people exchanges between India and South Korea, the Indian Embassy said on Tuesday.

“Ambassador met with the Chairperson of the National Assembly’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee, Ms. Lee Jae-jeong yesterday. Building on the strong momentum set by the recent visit of the ROK President to India, they discussed avenues to further strengthen cultural ties and people-to-people exchanges between India and ROK,” the Indian Embassy in South Korea stated on X.

In April, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

The two leaders reviewed the overall progress in the India–ROK Special Strategic Partnership and discussed avenues to further expand cooperation in trade, financial services, shipbuilding, AI, energy, semiconductors, critical and emerging technologies, defence and security, as well as people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

Both leaders also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest, and in a special gesture, President Lee also planted a sapling under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, a reflection of shared focus on sustainability.

Following the talks, PM Modi and President Lee witnessed the exchange of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and frameworks in the field of economy, trade, shipbuilding and maritime sector, digital sector, critical and emerging technologies, education, culture, sports and people-to-people ties.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, these outcomes will inject more vitality into the bilateral partnership and create new opportunities for people and industry.

It also said that the South Korean President's visit to India marked an "important milestone" in advancing the Special Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

"India and the ROK share a multifaceted partnership rooted in ancient civilisational ties and shared values of democracy and rule of law. The visit of President Lee underscores the shared aspiration of both countries to further strengthen the existing areas of cooperation while expanding collaboration in new and emerging areas of mutual interest," the MEA stated.

–IANS

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