India, Seychelles examine ways to implement MoU on capacity building agriculture research

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) A delegation led by Wallace Cosgrow, Minister of Fisheries, Agriculture and Blue Economy of Seychelles, met with M.L. Jat, Indian Council of Agricultural Research Director General, in New Delhi, the High Commission of India in Victoria said.

"A delegation led by Wallace Cosgrow, Minister of Fisheries, Agriculture and Blue Economy, met with M.L. Jat, ICAR Director General, in New Delhi yesterday. The two sides examined ways to implement the MoU signed between the government of Seychelles and ICAR on capacity building and research in agriculture and meat, poultry and pork sectors," the High Commission said on social media platform X.

"The MoU was signed during the State Visit of PM Narendra Modi to Seychelles in June 2026. ICAR reaffirmed India's commitment to share expertise and scientific strengths to support Seychelles' agriculture sector. The visit and meetings deepen agri-cooperation between the two nations," it added.

Last week, India handed over specialised calibrated tools and repaired electronic units to Seychelles, strengthening defence and maritime cooperation, the High Commission said.

"Strengthening India-Seychelles Defence and Maritime Security Cooperation. Three repaired Dornier Main Electronic Units (MEUs), 18 sets of calibrated specialised aircraft tools, 50 safety helmets and seamanship ropes were handed over by Defence Adviser Captain Shravan Sareen to Major General Michael Rosette, Chief of Defence Forces of the Seychelles Defence Forces," the High Commission said on X.

According to the Indian mission, the items were repaired/calibrated at Indian Naval facilities free of cost and will enable in-house testing and faster repairs for the Dornier fleet that is used by the Seychelles Air Force for Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance, CASEVAC (Casualty Evacuation), and SAR (Search and Rescue).

"The safety and seamanship gear will elevate personnel safety and operational readiness of the Seychelles Coast Guard," the High Commission added.

--IANS

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