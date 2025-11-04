India sends 1st consignment of fortified rice kernel from Chhattisgarh to Costa Rica

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) India has sent the first export consignment of 12 metric tonnes of Fortified Rice Kernel (FRK) from Chhattisgarh to Costa Rica, said the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, on Tuesday.

The initiative led by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), underscores India’s technological capability in food fortification and its commitment to global food security and nutrition improvement.

"The first consignment of 12 MT of Fortified Rice Kernel from Chhattisgarh has been exported to Costa Rica. In continuation of PM

Narendra Modi ji's efforts to fight malnutrition, this effort at the global level not only strengthens our foreign trade but also our nutrition mission," Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal shared in a post on social media platform X.

"It also provides our farmers, millers, and exporters with newer markets, better price realisation, and greater promotion for value-added agri exports," he added.

Chhattisgarh has made continuous efforts to promote the export of rice and fortified rice products, enabling the state’s farmers, millers, and exporters to gain recognition in international markets.

“The successful export of FRK to Costa Rica highlights Chhattisgarh’s growing role in the global supply chain for nutrition-enriched food products,” the Ministry said.

It also positions India as a reliable supplier of nutritious and high-quality food products to global markets.

“The export of fortified rice from India not only strengthens the nation’s agri-export portfolio but also reaffirms its commitment to addressing malnutrition through science-based and globally recognised food solutions,” said Abhishek Dev, Chairman, APEDA, while congratulating the exporters and stakeholders involved in achieving the milestone.

FRK is produced by blending rice flour with micronutrients such as iron, folic acid, and vitamin B12.

These nutrients are extruded and shaped to resemble rice grains, which are then blended with regular rice at a predetermined ratio to enhance the nutritional value of the staple.

