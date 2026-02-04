'India seen as key emerging global power'

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) Over the past decade, India has witnessed an economic and social transformation that has positioned the country as one of the most influential emerging powers of the 21st century, according to a report in the UAE’s Khaleej Times.

India’s growth story has not remained limited to a handful of metropolitan centres but has extended across states.

Gujarat has continued to consolidate its role as an industrial and logistics hub by leveraging ports manufacturing clusters and renewable energy investments. Tamil Nadu has expanded its leadership in automobile manufacturing electronics and advanced industrial production while also investing in skilling and exports.

Maharashtra anchored by Mumbai has combined financial services infrastructure modernisation and innovation driven entrepreneurship to remain a key driver of national growth, the report points out.

At the same time states once considered economically lagging have recorded visible gains.

Uttar Pradesh has invested heavily in expressways, industrial parks and urban infrastructure improving connectivity between cities and opening new avenues for investment.

Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have focussed on agriculture linked industries, clean energy and logistics while Odisha has emerged as a major centre for metals minerals and downstream manufacturing supported by improved ease of doing business, it further states.

Among the southern states, Karnataka, particularly Bengaluru, has reinforced its global reputation as a technology and innovation hub extending beyond IT services into startups research and emerging technologies.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have strengthened capabilities in pharmaceuticals, food processing and digital services contributing to export growth and employment.

Beyond physical infrastructure, one of the most consequential changes of the last decade has been India’s investment in institutional and social infrastructure. Stronger child welfare frameworks have reinforced human capital formation across states.

Equally significant has been progress in good governance. The use of digital identity systems for targeted delivery of subsidies has improved efficiency and reduced leakages nationwide, the report added.

