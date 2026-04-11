India, Saudi Arabia take stock of West Asia situation, to ensure supply chain continuity

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had a virtual call with Dr Majid bin Abdullah Al Qassabi, Minister of Commerce of Saudi Arabia, and expressed optimism that the recently announced ceasefire would pave the way to lasting peace and security in the region, a ministry statement said on Saturday.

He hailed indomitable spirit of Saudi people who have been steadfast in their resolve to maintain supply chain resilience amidst increased disruptions and volatility.

Goyal also condemned attacks in the country during the ongoing conflict and appreciated Saudi Arabia’s efforts to protect Indian community.

According to an official statement, both sides noted the strain conflict has put on regional supply chains and stressed the need for an early recovery through coordinated efforts to ensure smooth trade flows.

Goyal highlighted India’s steps to support exports to KSA and the Gulf region. The Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral trade and expressed optimism for early progress in the India-GCC FTA negotiations.

The statement further stated that the virtual meeting underscored the shared commitment to further deepening the India-Saudi Arabia economic partnership.

Earlier, Goyal on Friday held a series of high-level virtual meetings with key Gulf partners -- underlining the importance of supply chain resilience, stable trade flows, and deeper economic cooperation following the recent ceasefire.

In his interaction with Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Goyal expressed optimism that the ceasefire in the region would hold and pave the way for long-term peace and stability.

In a separate call with Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi of the United Arab Emirates, Goyal welcomed the ceasefire and underscored the critical role of uninterrupted trade in sustaining strong bilateral ties.

He conveyed India’s unequivocal support to the UAE while condemning recent attacks and thanked the Emirati leadership for assisting the Indian diaspora during the crisis.

Goyal also held discussions with Abdulla Bin Adel Fakhro of Bahrain, where both sides emphasised the importance of restoring stability and ensuring predictable trade flows, particularly through maritime routes.

--IANS

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