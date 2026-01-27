India rightfully occupies place among leading world powers: Putin’s R-Day greetings

Moscow, Jan 27 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin sent heartfelt greetings to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India’s 77th Republic Day, underscoring India’s esteemed position among the leading world powers and its considerable standing in the international arena.

“The achievements of your country in the social, economic, scientific and technical fields are universally recognised. India rightfully occupies its place among the leading world powers and has earned high respect in the international arena,” read the message from President Putin

Recalling the constructive talks during his visit to India in December last year, Putin said the discussions reaffirmed the successful development of the special and privileged strategic partnership between Moscow and New Delhi.

“I am convinced that through joint efforts we will continue to successfully strengthen bilateral cooperation in all areas, as well as our interaction on the regional and international agenda. This fully corresponds to the interests of the peoples of Russia and India and goes in line with building a just multipolar world order,” the Russian President stated.

“I wish to you good health and every success, and to all your fellow citizens -- happiness and well-being,” he concluded.

Earlier on December 5, 2025, Prime Minister Modi met President Putin at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, where the two leaders discussed strengthening bilateral ties and bolstering cooperation across several segments, including economy, defence and trade.

While making a joint press statement with the Russian President following their talks at the Hyderabad House, PM Modi said that the ties between the two nations had stood the test of time and thanked Putin for his friendship and unwavering commitment to India, while recalling the efforts made by the Russian leadership to elevate bilateral ties.

“Today, I am delighted to welcome President Putin to the 23rd India-Russia Summit. His visit comes at a time when our bilateral relations are experiencing several historic milestones. 25 years ago, President Putin laid the foundation for our strategic partnership. 15 years ago, in 2010, our partnership was granted the status of a Special Privileged Strategic Partnership. For the past two and a half decades, he (President Putin) has nurtured this relationship with his leadership and vision,” PM Modi stated.

---IANS

scor/sd/