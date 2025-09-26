September 26, 2025 4:13 PM हिंदी

India reiterates support for strengthening UN Peacebuilding Commission at Ministerial meet

New York, Sep 26 (IANS) India on Friday reaffirmed its firm commitment to strengthening the effectiveness and impact of the United Nations Peacebuilding Commission (PBC), emphasising its readiness to engage constructively with international partners to advance global peace and development efforts.

Speaking at the UN Peacebuilding Commission’s (PBC) Ministerial meeting in New York, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (West) Sibi George stated that India’s approach to peacekeeping and peacebuilding is guided by the civilizational ethos of “the world is one family,” that find manifestation in the country's productive endeavour of moving forward to achieve peace, prosperity and progress for all.

He further asserted that in the realm of peacebuilding, India has been a steadfast partner through demand-driven development partnerships across the Global South.

“Our developmental assistance projects, cumulatively valued over US$40 billion, comprise grants, concessional loans, capacity building, helping countries rebuild institutions, and develop resilience,” George stated.

“Today, peacebuilding faces severe challenges with declining finances and rising conflicts. Countries in conflict settings require adequate space, time, and resources from the international community to develop resilient government institutions that are transparent, accountable, and inclusive,” he added.

George underscored leveraging people-centric technological advances to enhance accountability, transparency, and effectiveness in public service delivery and foster trust among citizens, and promote social cohesion and sustainable peace. He also highlighted that peacebuilding should remain demand-driven and nationally owned.

Earlier this week, representing India, Sibi George also attended the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers' Meeting (CFAMM) 2025 held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

Sharing the update on X, the MEA wrote, "Secretary (West) Sibi George attended the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers' Meeting (CFAMM) 2025, held on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly session on 22 September 2025."

"Sibi George spoke about India's commitment to the core values and principles enshrined in the Commonwealth Charter as well as reform of the Commonwealth to better reflect the realities of contemporary times," the ministry further added.

The meeting, chaired by Samoa's Deputy Prime Minister Toelupe Maoiautele Poumulinuku Onesemo, brought together foreign ministers from across the Commonwealth at the United Nations Headquarters in New York for the 25th CFAMM.

--IANS

int/scor/rs/as

