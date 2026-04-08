Centre responsible for prominence Pak has regained on global map for US-Iran ceasefire: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) In a scathing attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre, the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that while Pakistan has regained prominence on the global map for the US-Iran ceasefire, India’s international standing has diminished under the current leadership.

At the press conference, Raut expressed his ire over the fact that Pakistan and China are receiving credit for brokering peace while India remained on the sidelines.

“Pakistan has returned to the world map by mediating between the US and Iran. This is a matter of shame for India. Our Prime Minister, who claims to be a ‘Mahavishwaguru,’ is merely acting like a telephone operator, chatting with leaders of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Nepal while others take the lead in global diplomacy," he said.

He further added that the credit for bringing Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, and Iranian leaders to the negotiating table should have belonged to India, but the government’s "lack of a clear stance" resulted in a diplomatic failure.

Commenting on the nature of the conflict, Raut praised Iran for standing up to global superpowers like the US and Israel. He noted that Iran did not surrender despite 35 days of intense conflict.

According to Raut, Iran "shattered the baseless fear" the world had regarding the military might of America and Israel. He described Donald Trump as a "mob-leader" who was taught a lesson by Iran’s sacrifice and resilience.

Raut alleged that while the world was on the brink of destruction, the Prime Minister was focussed on targeting political opponents within India.

“The 'Mahavishwaguru' was busy dropping 'word bombs' in Kerala, West Bengal, Assam, and Tamil Nadu. He is using the Election Commission and the Vice President as weapons to destroy democracy at home, while China and Pakistan are taking credit for stopping a global war," he remarked.

Referring to External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar’s previous comments labelling Pakistan a "broker" nation, Raut pointed out the irony of Donald Trump thanking that very same nation for its diplomatic efforts.

He demanded the immediate resignation or dismissal of S Jaishankar and warned that the government is dangerously underestimating its adversaries. He termed Jaishankar’s presence in the Cabinet as a liability that has led to national humiliation.

Raut mocked the BJP’s previous rhetoric regarding the hoisting of the Indian flag in Islamabad.

“You spoke of taking over Islamabad, but today, Trump and Netanyahu are sitting there to discuss world peace. This is a slap in the face of the Modi government. For the prestige Pakistan has gained today, Narendra Modi and his government are solely responsible," he commented.

--IANS

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