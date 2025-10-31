India redefining global leadership in science and innovation: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India is setting new global benchmarks in science and innovation, from Digital India to Deep Tech, from Chandrayaan to the bioeconomy, reflecting the nation’s growing confidence and self-reliance.

The Prime Minister shared an article by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, which highlights India’s remarkable progress in areas such as space technology, biotechnology, deep tech, and digital transformation.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, “India is setting the record straight, from Digital India to Deep Tech, from Chandrayaan to bioeconomy and so much more! With the efforts of us all, our country is redefining global leadership in science & innovation, and a confident Aatmanirbhar Bharat is now inspiring the world.”

The article shared by Dr Jitendra Singh traces India’s scientific achievements and policy-driven progress over the past decade, underscoring how science and technology are becoming key drivers of economic growth and global recognition.

Recently, Dr Singh had emphasised the immense potential of India’s Northeast region in boosting the nation’s bioeconomy.

Speaking at a CSIR-NEIST event in Assam on October 30, he said the region’s rich biodiversity and unique agro-climatic conditions could make it a hub for high-value plant-based industries.

He highlighted the government’s efforts to integrate modern scientific tools with traditional practices to create new employment opportunities through initiatives like the CSIR-Aroma Mission and CSIR-Floriculture Mission.

These projects, Singh said, have empowered farmers and entrepreneurs, especially women and youth, by promoting the cultivation of aromatic and floricultural crops.

The Union Minister had also pointed to the success of the “Purple Revolution” in Jammu and Kashmir as an example of how science-led interventions can transform rural livelihoods.

He urged Northeastern states to replicate the model to make the region a key player in India’s aroma and floriculture economy.

