India receives global support after deadly Delhi blast

Dublin, Nov 11 (IANS) Condolences pour in from several world leaders and foreign envoys to India following the deadly car blast near the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi, which claimed eight lives and left several injured.

The blast occurred on Monday evening when a Haryana-registered car parked near Gate No.1 of the Red Fort Metro Station exploded, killing at least eight people and injuring dozens.

Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris took to his social media to extend solidarity with the people and the Indian government.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic explosion in Delhi this evening. Our thoughts are with all those who lost their lives, the injured, and their families. We offer our full support and solidarity with the people and Government of India at this difficult time," Harris posted on X.

Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, also expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident and posted on X, stating, "Saddened by the explosion near Delhi's Red Fort metro station. My deepest condolences to the victims, and my thoughts are with everyone affected."

The German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, offered heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the explosion.

"Devastated and shocked by the news about yesterday's blast near the Red Fort in Delhi. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families and friends who lost their loved ones in the explosion, and I hope for a swift recovery of all those injured," Ackermann posted on X.

Expressing solidarity and offering condolences to the victims, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said, "Ukraine shares the grief of the people and government of India following a tragic explosion in the heart of New Delhi that claimed lives and injured many. We express condolences to the victims' families and wish a speedy recovery to those who have been injured."

UK Conservative Party MP Priti Patel also conveyed condolences to the families of those killed and urged the British Government to support its nationals in Delhi.

"Horrifying reports from Delhi. My thoughts are with the families of those killed, the emergency responders & the Indian people, as they confront this dark moment. The UK Government must support British nationals in Delhi & respond to requests for assistance," Patel posted on X.

The messages from global leaders and diplomats reflect the international concern over the tragic incident that shook the national capital.

