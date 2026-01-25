India progressing towards 3 crore Lakhpati Didis: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that India is progressing from over 2 crore towards 3 crore Lakhpati Didis, as he felicitated over 400 Lakhpati Didis, PMAY-G beneficiaries and SHG leaders in recognition of their leadership and contribution towards strengthening rural livelihoods, community institutions and inclusive development in pursuit of the vision of Viksit Bharat at 2047.

Delivering the keynote address at an event, Chouhan reaffirmed that Republic Day is a celebration of the people and the inspiring journeys of Lakhpati Didis from Self Help Groups.

He welcomed SHG women from across the country and appreciated their confidence, leadership and efforts in empowering other women.

Highlighting that a prosperous nation is built on prosperous women, he underscored the transformative role of DAY–NRLM in enabling access to credit, livelihoods and collective empowerment.

The minister emphasised gender equality, social change and the need to challenge discriminatory norms, citing initiatives such as “Ladli Lakshmi Yojana” and “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao”.

He also encouraged SHG networks to strengthen last-mile delivery of government schemes, expand livelihoods, promote organic farming and market linkages.

Chouhan said that focused efforts will be made to enable individuals to access individual bank linkages, promoting entrepreneurship and self-reliance.

He encouraged broader social and political transformation, urging women of SHGs to step forward and strengthen their participation in grassroots political leadership.

Reaffirming that women are equal partners in nation-building, he called for collective efforts towards women-led rural development and led a pledge to work towards social transformation.

Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, stated that women play a pivotal role in nation-building and that women’s empowerment is a national priority.

He emphasised that women today are not only beneficiaries but key contributors to the economy, with one in four MSMEs being women-led.

The minister also underscored the role of DAY–NRLM in creating market linkages, including through popular e-commerce platforms and highlighted that rural women are increasingly participating in value chains and using digital tools to connect with markets.

—IANS

na/