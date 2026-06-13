June 13, 2026 10:09 PM हिंदी

Govt launches drone delivery of mail, parcels in Himachal Pradesh

India Post launches drone delivery of mail, parcels in Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) The Department of Posts has launched drone-based delivery of mail and parcels on the Mandi-Rehardhar route in Himachal Pradesh, marking the beginning of a wider plan to deploy the technology across difficult and remote terrains, according to an official statement issued on Saturday.

The initiative -- rolled out under the leadership of Union Minister of Communications and DoNER Jyotiraditya M. Scindia -- is aimed at improving last-mile connectivity in hilly regions and enhancing the speed and efficiency of postal services, the Ministry of Communications said.

Taking to social media platform X, Scindia said the initiative reflects a technology-driven transformation in postal services.

“An absolute pleasure to announce the launch of drone-based mail and parcel delivery by India Post on the Mandi-Rehardhar route in Himachal Pradesh,” he wrote.

He added that the project emerged directly from field feedback.

“A journey that earlier took hours through difficult terrain will now be completed in just 7 minutes with real-time tracking. What makes this environmentally sustainable initiative particularly meaningful is that it emerged directly from feedback shared by our Gramin Dak Sevaks and Postal Assistants,” Scindia said.

He further noted that the initiative aligns with the government’s broader vision for technology-led governance.

“Guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are harnessing technology to strengthen our postal services, ensuring that the remotest corners of Bharat are connected to the opportunities and services of a rapidly transforming nation,” he added.

The first operational route connects Mandi Head Post Office with Rehardhar Branch Post Office, a distance of around 12 km that currently takes over two hours through conventional transport.

Around 150 drone delivery routes are planned across Himachal Pradesh and Assam over the next two to three months, with the Mandi–Rehardhar corridor serving as the pilot phase.

The ministry said the drone system will improve real-time tracking, reduce terrain-related delays and provide a more sustainable logistics solution for postal services in difficult geographies.

It added that the initiative will strengthen service delivery in remote and mountainous regions and improve access to essential postal services for local communities, supporting greater social and economic inclusion.

--IANS

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