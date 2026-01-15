India Open 2026: BWF notes IG Sports complex meets FOP requirements, says 'seasonal issues are not expected' during World Championships

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has given a thumbs up to the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex as venue for upcoming World Championships by saying that it meets "Field of Play requirements" for hosting the event, and noted Badminton Association of India's promptness in handling issues of concerns raised by some foreign players during the ongoing 2026 Indian Open.

"The move to the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex provides greater space for athletes and officials and meets BWF’s Field of Play requirements for hosting the BWF World Championships," the BWF said in its official statement, noting that some seasonal issues flagged by the players will not be there during the World Championship in August.

Danish World No. 20 Mia Blichfeldt has made strong comments against pollution in Delhi and alleged having noticed bird-poop in the playing arena. Four-time world championship medallist Anders Antonsen of Denmark claimed that his withdrawal from the India Open for the third year in a row was due to Delhi’s "extreme pollution".

While complaining about the conditions, both players asked the BWF to ensure that similar things do not happen during the upcoming World Championships in August at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

On Thursday, the men's singles match between India's HS Prannoy and former World Champion and eighth seed Loh Kean Yew of Singapore was halted for a few minutes as bird-dropping fell onto the court.

Though the BAI had dismissed Mia Blichfeldt's comments as "general statements" about playing conditions, the BWF agreed that "general cleanliness and hygiene plus animal control have required attention" and noted that the BAI had acted promptly on them.

Claiming that ensuring a safe, high-quality environment for all participants remains their priority, the BWF said it was confident that the conditions during the World Championships "will meet the expectations of all stakeholders".

"The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has engaged with players and teams during the YONEX-SUNRISE India Open 2026 to review conditions at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi. The feedback received — both positive and constructive — is invaluable in shaping the best possible environment for this tournament and future championships. We also acknowledge the comments shared by players and the subsequent media coverage," the BWF said in its official statement issued on Thursday.

The organisers have faced some challenges in the last few days and expressed their general satisfaction with the manner in which they were dealt with by BAI.

"Managing factors related largely to seasonal conditions, such as the haze and cold weather affecting the air quality and temperature inside the venue, has posed challenges this week. However, our assessments confirm that the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex represents a significant upgrade from KD Jadhav Stadium, offering improved infrastructure.

"While some areas of implementation, including general cleanliness and hygiene, plus animal control, have required attention, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) has acted promptly to address these concerns. Players have also noted the positive enhancements to the playing surface and flooring, gymnasium, and medical facilities," it said.

The BWF also noted that the move to the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex from the nearby KD Jadhav Stadium was an upgrade and noted that weather conditions will be very different at the time of the World Championship.

"The move to the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex provides greater space for athletes and officials and meets BWF’s Field of Play requirements for hosting the BWF World Championships. Insights gathered this week will guide further upgrades to deliver a world-class experience in August, where the seasonal issues are not expected to be as severe.

"Our priority remains ensuring a safe, high-quality environment for all participants, and we are confident this will meet the expectations of all stakeholders. We thank players and teams for their valuable input and reaffirm our commitment to continuous improvement in partnership with BAI," the BWF statement said.

