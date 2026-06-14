India offers vast opportunities in innovation, technology, manufacturing: PM Modi to global investors

Nice/New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted India's growing appeal as a global investment and innovation destination, saying the country's growth is driven by talent, scale, stability and reforms.

Addressing investors and venture capital leaders at Bharat Innovates 2026 in Nice, France, PM Modi said India offers immense opportunities across innovation, technology, manufacturing and emerging sectors, and invited the world to co-create the next chapter of global innovation with India.

"The conversations at Bharat Innovates 2026 in Nice were enriching and insightful. Engaged with investors and venture capital leaders on the immense opportunities India offers across innovation, technology, manufacturing and emerging sectors," the Prime Minister wrote on social media platform X.

He said India has emerged as one of the world's most attractive destinations for investment and innovation, backed by a strong foundation of talent, scale, stability and policy reforms.

"India's growth is powered by talent, scale, stability and reform, making it an attractive destination for investment and innovation," the Prime Minister noted.

Meanwhile, addressing the gathering at Bharat Innovates 2026, PM Modi said the current decade is defined by both disruption and development.

"The world is witnessing unprecedented challenges due to conflicts and the growing impact of climate change, but these challenges are also creating significant opportunities for innovation and progress," he noted.

The Prime Minister identified artificial intelligence, quantum computing, biotechnology, space technologies and advanced materials as key technologies that will shape humanity's future.

Describing them as the next chapter of human civilisation, PM Modi said every technological revolution brings new opportunities as well as new responsibilities.

"The world today is looking for technologies that are trusted, inclusive, human-centric and focused on global good," the Prime Minister noted.

He said India's priority is "technology for humanity" and human-centric innovation, which has remained the foundation of the country's digital revolution and digital public infrastructure.

--IANS

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