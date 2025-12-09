India, Nepal DGMOs validate Exercise 'SURYAKIRAN-XIX', cementing 'long-standing military brotherhood'

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) The Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the Indian Army, Lt Gen Manish Luthra and Nepal Army, Maj Gen Anup Jung Thapa jointly witnessed and validated the two-day Battalion-level Validation Exercise conducted as part of Exercise SURYAKIRAN–XIX, marking the culmination of an intensive combined training cycle at the Foreign Training Node, Pithoragarh, defence officials said on Tuesday.

The validation exercise successfully demonstrated joint Tactics, Techniques and Procedures (TTPs) for Counter-Terrorism operations mandated under Chapter VII of the UN Charter.

According to the defence officials, the drills integrated a range of niche technologies including ISR and precision-targeting drones, advanced day/night weapon sights, AI-enabled surveillance feeds, unmanned operational and logistics platforms and secure battlefield communication systems.

The exercise highlighted seamless interoperability, synchronised mission planning and coordinated execution of combined tactical operations in a CT environment at Battalion, Company and small-team levels.

“Troops rehearsed Intelligence-based surgical operations across complex terrains, including the employment of aerial insertion modes to enhance rapid-response capability,” officials said.

Recognising the importance of shared security and humanitarian preparedness in the strategic Himalayan region, both DGMOs lauded the exercise for strengthening operational synergy, deepening mutual trust and reinforcing the long-standing military brotherhood between the two Armies.

As a symbol of this enduring partnership, the DGMOs jointly planted a Tree of Friendship, reaffirming the timeless bonds and strategic cooperation between India and Nepal.

It is pertinent to note here that the 19th edition of Joint Military manoeuvres 'Exercise SURYAKIRAN XIX - 2025' commenced on November 25 at Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand.

The exercise was being conducted from November 25 to December 8, 2025.

The Indian contingent comprising 334 personnel, was being represented mainly by troops from the Assam Regiment. The Nepal side was being represented by 334 personnel, mainly by troops from the Devi Datta Regiment.

Exercise SURYAKIRAN–XIX stands as a powerful demonstration of unity, preparedness and partnership for regional peace and stability.

