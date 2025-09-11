India name squad for first-ever Women’s T20 WC for Blind

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) After a nationwide talent hunt of 56 players, followed by rigorous training and selection camps, India announced a 16- member squad for the first-ever Women’s T20 World Cup for the Blind.

The tournament, scheduled from November 11–25, comprises 21 league matches and two semi-finals, followed by the final. It will feature Australia, England, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the USA.

Matches will be played in New Delhi and Bengaluru. Kathmandu was originally identified as the third host city, with fixtures involving Pakistan scheduled there; however, due to the current situation in Nepal, an alternate venue is being considered.

The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), the cricketing arm of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, is the organiser of this landmark World Cup, reflecting India’s leadership in creating equitable platforms for athletes with disabilities, especially women.

Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, chairman of CABI, said, "This World Cup is more than just a tournament - it is a celebration of courage, skill, and inclusion. Hosting it in India is a matter of pride, and I am confident our girls will rise to the occasion, inspire millions, and make the nation proud."

Earlier, the Indian women’s visually impaired team scripted history by winning gold at the 2023 IBSA World Games, where cricket for the blind made its debut. India defeated Australia in the finals, marking a glorious chapter in women’s blind cricket.

Squad:

B1 Category: Simu Das (Delhi), P. Karuna Kumari (Andhra Pradesh), Anu Kumari (Bihar), Jamuna Rani Tudu (Odisha), Kavya V (Karnataka).

B2 Category: Anekha Devi (Delhi), Basanti Hansdah (Odisha), Simranjeet Kour (Rajasthan), Sunita Sarathe (Madhya Pradesh), Parbati Marndi (Odisha).

B3 Category: Deepika T C (Karnataka – Captain), Phula Soren (Odisha), Ganga S Kadam (Maharashtra – Vice Captain), Kavya N R (Karnataka), Sushma Patel (Madhya Pradesh), Durga Yevle (Madhya Pradesh).

