India 'mother of democracy', steadfast source of inspiration: Botswana President (Ld)

Gaborone, Nov 12 (IANS) Botswana President, Advocate Duma Gideon Boko on Wednesday hailed India as the "mother of democracy", asserting that New Delhi has been a steadfast source of inspiration and support in the African nation's development journey.

As he welcomed President Droupadi Murmu to Gaborone, Boko also lauded her active role in promoting education, gender equality and upliftment of the marginalized. He added that this is the very first State Visit from any country being hosted by Botswana since he assumed office last year, reflecting the importance attached to bilateral relations with India.

Both leaders held wide ranging one-to-one meetings and delegation-level talks, agreeing to expand cooperation in key sectors, including trade and investment, agriculture, renewable energy, health, education, skill development, defence, and digital technology.

President Murmu said that this visit marks an important milestone for bilateral relations, as the first-ever Presidential visit from India to Botswana. It also assumes significance in view of the approaching 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries in 2026.

The President said that India is committed to working closely with Botswana to further deepen its ties, and to expanding its partnership with Africa, including within the framework of the India-Africa Forum Summit.

"The President was happy to note that Botswana will be helping to reintroduce Cheetahs in India under the next phase of ‘Project Cheetah’. She said that this is a unique wildlife conservation initiative of the Government of India, which aims to restore the Cheetah to India’s ecosystems. She thanked President Boko and the people of Botswana for agreeing to send their Cheetahs to India," read a statement issued by the President's Secretariat following the meeting.

"The two leaders witnessed the signing of an agreement on pharmacopoeia which will help in providing easy access to good-quality and affordable Indian medicines to the citizens of Botswana. The President also announced India’s decision to supply essential ARV medicines, as requested by the Government of Botswana," it added.

In a special gesture, President Boko welcomed the Indian counterpart at the airport as she was accorded a ceremonial welcome and a guard of honour upon her arrival from Angola late Tuesday evening.

During her visit, President Murmu is also scheduled to address the National Assembly of Botswana, interact with the members of the Indian community and visit sites of cultural and historical importance.

"Botswana's Vision 2036 document outlines its effort to diversify its economy and to become a high-income society. In this context the visit will provide us an opportunity to appreciate their priorities, and discuss how the Indian business community can partner with their Botswana counterpart in identified sectors. We are also engaging with Botswana for translocation of cheetahs to India as part of Project Cheetah, and expecting good progress in this regard," MEA's Secretary (Economic Relations) Sudhakar Dalela stated ahead of the President's visit.

The Indian President reached Gaborone late Tuesday on the final leg of her State Visit to Angola and Botswana. This is the first-ever Presidential visit from India to Botswana. The President is accompanied by Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Railways, V Somanna and Members of Parliament Parbhubhai Nagarbhai Vasava and D K Aruna, on this State Visit.

During her visit, President Murmu participated in the 50th anniversary celebration of Angola's Independence Day, addressed the National Assembly of Angola, interacted with members of the Indian community and held talks with her Angolan counterpart Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco.

--IANS

/as