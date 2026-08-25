India, Morocco conclude 7th Joint Commission meeting; agree to boost trade and investments

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) India and Morocco concluded the 7th session of their Joint Commission Meeting, with the two sides agreeing to work towards expanding market access, diversifying the trade basket and boosting investments, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said on Tuesday.

Taking to the social media platform X, the minister said he co-chaired the meeting with Morocco's Minister of State for Foreign Trade Omar Hejira.

"Successfully concluded the 7th India-Morocco Joint Commission Meeting with the signing of the agreed minutes alongside Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Omar Hejira," Prasada said in a post on X.

He said the meeting marked a major step forward in bilateral ties and discussions focused on actionable outcomes to expand market access, diversify the trade basket and boost investments.

"Looking forward to deepening our strategic cooperation in vital sectors like fertilizers, renewable energy and pharmaceuticals," Prasada said.

Prasada -- who is also MoS for Electronics and Information Technology -- is on an official visit to Morocco between August 24 and August 25.

Moreover, the Joint Commission meeting provided an opportunity to review existing areas of bilateral economic and commercial cooperation and identify measures to further consolidate and broaden engagement between the two countries.

The discussions covered areas including trade and market access, fertiliser production and supply, investment, industrial cooperation, customs, agriculture and food safety, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, energy and mining, renewable energy, digital transformation, transport and logistics, AYUSH, tourism, education and skills, according to him.

India and Morocco have longstanding bilateral ties and significant potential to expand trade and investment. Bilateral merchandise trade between the two countries stood at around $4 billion in 2025.

--IANS

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