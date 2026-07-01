Indian lifting 2011 WC trophy inspired my India dream, reveals Shedge

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) Suryansh Shedge has shared how India's 2011 World Cup triumph sparked his ambition to represent the country, saying that he cried watching India win and in that specific moment he decided to start working towards that dream of representing India on the biggest stage.

Shedge was handed his maiden India cap in the second T20I against Ireland at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Stormont on Sunday after he was named the replacement for all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy in the squads for the T20I series against Ireland and England.

Speaking about his journey after earning national selection, Shedge looked back on the moment that ignited his dream, revealing that India's 2011 World Cup victory left a lasting impact on him.

“The first time I really cried watching cricket was when India won the 2011 World Cup. That night, watching the Indian team lift the trophy, something changed inside me. I knew that this is what I want to do, represent my country on the biggest stage. From that day, I started working towards that dream.

“I knew it wouldn't be easy, but I was ready to give it everything. When I received the Indian jersey and wore it for the first time, I can't describe that feeling. All those early mornings, the hard work, the sacrifices, it all felt worth it. I have worked for this since childhood. Wearing that jersey is not just a dream come true; it's the start of a new journey,” Shedge told JioStar.

also recalled one of the first congratulatory calls he received after his selection became official, describing it as an emotional conversation with left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh.

“When my selection was confirmed, I received a video call from Arshdeep paaji. He congratulated me and shared his own experience of getting selected. I spoke to him for a while. It was a very emotional moment. It was really hard to process. Even now, it hasn't fully sunk in yet. It still feels like a dream,” Shedge added.

Shedge also highlighted the influence of captain Shreyas Iyer, explaining that their interactions extend well beyond match days and often revolve around understanding different aspects of the game.

“I talk a lot with Shreyas Iyer bhai. We spend a lot of time together off the field as well. We are constantly talking about cricket, about batting, bowling, match situations, and how to handle pressure. During the IPL season, we watch other games together and discuss what we would do in those situations. Those conversations are always healthy and keep going. It helps me learn a lot from his experience,” he stated.

During the conversation, Shedge also praised teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, saying the youngster's confidence and ability to stay mentally free set him apart.

“His mentality is incredible. He genuinely enjoys batting and never overcomplicates things. He has such strong belief in his ability that even if he gets out for a duck, he doesn't let it affect him. He backs himself to score a hundred off 30 balls in the next game. That kind of self-belief is rare. He doesn't carry any baggage from the previous ball or the previous match. He lives in the moment and plays with complete freedom. That is what makes him so dangerous. He is the perfect example of being instinctive and playing without fear,” Shedge mentioned.

--IANS

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