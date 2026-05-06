India launches Swasth Bharat Portal to integrate multiple digital health systems

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) The government launched Swasth Bharat Portal to integrate multiple national health program applications into a single interoperable platform, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The application has been designed as an API‑based aggregator platform to eliminate siloed systems, fragmented datasets, sub-optimal utilisation of resources and duplication of efforts. It will reduce duplicate data entry and ease administrative burdens on frontline health workers.

It enables interoperability and convergence, creating a unified digital layer across programmes.

Envisioned as a one-stop integrated platform, it brings multiple national health programmes onto a single interface, eliminating the need for multiple logins and repetitive data entry, while enhancing efficiency at all levels.

India’s frontline health workers, including accredited social health activists (ASHAs), auxiliary nurse midwifes (ANMs), community health officers (CHOs), and medical officers (MOs), often spend considerable time navigating multiple applications for program reporting.

The newly launched portal addresses this issue by providing a single platform for easy access, along with data visualisation tools and the use of data at the local level for monitoring and evidence-based planning.

The platform is Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM)‑compliant and supports integration with Ayushman Bharat Health Account for seamless and secure exchange of patient health records.

It is designed to evolve into a comprehensive and interoperable digital health ecosystem, further integrating with national registries such as the Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR) and Health Facility Registry (HFR).

The ministry estimated that efficiency gains from consolidation will extend to an infrastructure savings of about 20-30 per cent, reductions in repetitive data entry of roughly up to 40 per cent and similar declines in human‑resource duplication.

The statement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda unveiled the application during the 10th National Summit on Innovation and Inclusivity.

As the system is designed on a federated architecture via APIs, the interoperability will be higher.

Currently, independent hosting, storage, and compute resources are maintained across programs, which can be cut down due to aggregation through the system.

Decision‑making speed is also expected to increase, the statement said, adding that portal marked a transformative step towards convergence, efficiency, and data-driven governance in India’s public health system.

—IANS

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