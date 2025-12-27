December 27, 2025 8:12 PM हिंदी

India launches 'One Stop Centre for Women' in Canada

Toronto, Dec 27 (IANS) The Consulate General of India in Canada's Toronto has set up a dedicated One Stop Centre for Women (OSCW), to assist Indian women facing distress, covering issues including domestic violence, abuse, family conflict, abandonment, exploitation and legal challenges. The Centre would operate from the Indian mission in Toronto.

"The One Stop Centre will provide coordinated, beneficiary-centred assistance by connecting aggrieved women to timely and appropriate pathways of support, including immediate counselling, facilitation of psycho-social support, and coordination of legal assistance and advice, while helping women access relevant community and social-service resources in Canada. Entire intervention by the OSCW will be within the purview of Local Laws in Canada," read a statement issued by the Indian Consulate General in Toronto

"The Centre would be run by a woman Centre Administrator who will ensure the delivery of safe, dignified, and comprehensive assistance to women in need (on means tested basis) through prompt handling of distress calls via 24x7 helpline. This inter-alia would include Counselling and emotional support through empanelled NGOs. All the financial assistance will be on means tested basis as per Government of India’s Rules," the statement added.

This move came days after a 30-year-old Indian-origin woman, Himanshi Khurana, was found murdered in Toronto. The Canadian police issued a nationwide arrest warrant for 32-year-old Abdul Ghafoori, a resident of Toronto, who was known to the victim, in connection with the killing, local media reported, citing law enforcement officials.

The development was confirmed by the Indian Consulate General in Toronto, which expressed shock and grief over the incident.

In a post on X, the Consulate said, "We are deeply saddened and shocked by the murder of Ms Himanshi Khurana, a young Indian national, in Toronto. We extend our deepest condolences to her bereaved family during this moment of profound grief."

The Consulate further stated that officials have been closely following the matter over the past few days and that all possible assistance is being extended to the family in close coordination with Canadian authorities.

--IANS

scor/as

