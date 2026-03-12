India joins 29 countries to demand protection for peacekeepers in Lebanon 

United Nations, March 12 (IANS) India has called for the protection of UN peacekeepers in Lebanon, who are in the midst of a heightened confrontation between Israel and Hezbollah in the fallout of the Iran war.

“We urge all parties, under all circumstances, to ensure the safety and security of UNIFIL personnel and premises, in accordance with international law”, a joint statement by India and 29 other countries said on Wednesday (local time), referring to the UN Interim Force in Lebanon.

“Peacekeepers must never be the target of attacks or intimidation of any kind,” the statement said. “We commend the courage, professionalism and dedication of UNIFIL peacekeepers in the fulfilment of their mandate”.

The 642 Indian peacekeepers constitute the second largest contingent in the 7,438-member UNIFIL.

Created in 1978, the peacekeeping operation is charged with monitoring the cessation of hostilities there and helping the Lebanese government regain control of the southern Lebanon areas.

With India’s Permanent Representative P. Harish at his side, France’s Permanent Representative Jerome Bonnafont read out the statement outside the Security Council before it met to discuss the situation in Lebanon.

Three Ghanian peacekeepers were injured in their base last week “amid heavy firing” in an area of Southern Lebanon where they were located, according to UNIFIL.

Condemning the attack, the statement said, “Those responsible for the attack must be held accountable.”

The UN has said the incident was under investigation and has not assigned blame.

The statement condemned “in the strongest terms Hezbollah’s reckless decision to join the Iranian attacks against Israel”, which dragged “Lebanon in a war neither its authorities nor its population wanted”.

As for Israel, it said, they urge the country “to abstain from attacks against civilian infrastructure and heavily populated areas and to respect the Lebanese sovereignty and its territorial integrity”.

“All parties must respect international law, including international humanitarian law, and ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure”, it added.

Under-Secretary-General Jean-Pierre Lacroix told the Council that UNIFIL is implementing its mandates in a “dangerous and precarious environment”.

He said that since March 1, UNIFIL has recorded 4,120 “trajectories” coming from both sides of the Blue Line that effectively separates Israel and Lebanon.

Hezbollah has carried out daily strikes across the Blue Line, with rockets, missiles and drones at targets in Israel and the occupied Syrian Golan, he said.

Meanwhile, “UNIFIL has observed incursions by Israel Defense Forces units into Lebanon at several locations”, and there have been direct clashes between the Israeli forces and Hezbollah, he said.

