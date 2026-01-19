India, Japan discuss economic security, cultural connect and AI

Tokyo, Jan 19 (IANS) India's Ambassador-designate to Japan, Nagma Mallick held a meeting with Japan's Minister of Economic Security in Tokyo on Monday, discussing various facets of bilateral partnership, including Economic Security, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cultural connect.

"Ambassador-designate Nagma M Mallick called on Minister Onoda Kimi. They discussed the various facets of India-Japan partnership, including Economic Security, AI and cultural connect," the Indian Embassy in Japan posted on X.

Last week, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi co-chaired the 18th India-Japan Strategic Dialogue in New Delhi and discussed economic, maritime, supply chain, critical mineral, technology, P2P and multilateral cooperation between both countries.

"Pleased to co-chair the 18th India-Japan Strategic Dialogue alongside FM Toshimitsu Motegi in New Delhi today. Our Special Strategic and Global Partnership is on an upward trajectory and holds immense potential for shaping the world order and de-risking the international economy," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

"Today’s discussions on deeper economic, maritime, supply chain, critical mineral, technology, P2P and multilateral cooperation were reflective of our shared interests and mutual understanding. Also had a useful exchange of perspectives on Indo-Pacific and regional and global developments," he added.

Toshimitsu Motegi also paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16, highlighting that both Japan and India are "natural partners" that share fundamental values ​​and strategic interests. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Motegi's meeting with PM Modi lasted for approximately 50 minutes.

"At the beginning of the meeting, Minister Motegi stated that Japan and India are 'natural partners' that share fundamental values ​​and strategic interests, and that he hopes to work together to realise a 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific' based on their strong bilateral relationship. Prime Minister Modi welcomed Minister Motegi's visit to India and stated that he hopes to deepen cooperation based on the Japan-India Special Strategic and Global Partnership," read a statement issued by Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It added that the two sides agreed to further invigorate bilateral exchanges in 2027, the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and India.

"With the 'Japan-India Joint Vision for the Next Decade' announced during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Japan in August last year in mind, the two leaders held a frank exchange of views on a wide range of areas, including security, including economic security; the economy, investment, and innovation, including AI; and people-to-people exchanges, and agreed to elevate Japan-India relations to even greater heights," the Japanese MFA stated further.

--IANS

akl/as