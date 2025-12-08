India-Japan collaboration critical for maintaining stability in Indo-Pacific: Expert

Tokyo, Dec 8 (IANS) Satoru Nagao, an expert in US-Japan-India security cooperation and a Visiting Fellow at the Hudson Institute, has termed collaboration between India and Japan critical for maintaining stability and fostering prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, especially with an aim to counter China.

In an interview with Politeia Research Foundation (PRF), Satoru Nagao said that India, with its growing economy and robust military, is critical for maintaining the military and economic balance in the Indo-Pacific region. He also recalled former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's remarks in the Indian Parliament, where he had famously said, "A strong India is in the best interest of Japan, and a strong Japan is in the best interest of India."

When asked on how important India is in the Indo-Pacific region, Nagao responded, "For Japan, the most important factor is the threat from China. To counter China, Japan aims to cooperate with India. In terms of India-Japan relations, defence cooperation has advanced significantly, but other areas of collaboration have not. In Japan’s history, defence cooperation has been a frontrunner among other forms of cooperation. US-Japan cooperation has progressed following the defence collaboration. Japan and the UK also work more closely after establishing defence cooperation. This indicates that defence cooperation between India and Japan will lead to other areas of collaboration."

"Furthermore, the security dynamics in the Himalayan and the Pacific regions are interlinked. Therefore, India-Japan collaboration is critical for maintaining stability and fostering prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. India has been playing an important role in securing maritime routes in the Indian Ocean. In recent years, Japan has scaled up its engagement with African countries, especially those in East Africa. India is also focusing on East African countries. Perhaps India and Japan can now work on creating an Indian Ocean Africa Economic Zone Initiative. The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor is also getting operationalised. So, India and Japan can collaborate in the Arabian Sea region to promote security and prosperity," said Nagao.

Calling India a "rising power" and recalling Abe's remarks, he said, "Now, India is a rising power. India is on the way to becoming a major global power. Tomorrow is better than today. In this context, for Japan, rising India is always a new hope. We should recall PM Abe’s speech to the Indian Parliament. He said, 'A strong India is in the best interest of Japan, and a strong Japan is in the best interest of India.' Now is the perfect moment to repeat that again."

Nagao is also an Associate Professor at the Institute for International Strategy of Tokyo International University.

Earlier in November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg and discussed ways to add momentum to bilateral cooperation in sectors like innovation, defence, and talent mobility. It was the first meeting between PM Modi and PM Takaichi after the latter assumed office as Japan's PM.

"Had a productive meeting with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of Japan. We discussed ways to add momentum to bilateral cooperation in areas such as innovation, defence, talent mobility and more. We are also looking to enhance trade ties between our nations. A strong India-Japan partnership is vital for a better planet," PM Modi posted on X.

On October 29, PM Modi held a telephonic conversation with Takaichi and conveyed his best wishes to her on assuming office. The two leaders discussed shared vision for advancing the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, with a focus on economic security, defence cooperation and talent mobility.

“Had a warm conversation with Sanae Takaichi, Prime Minister of Japan. Congratulated her on assuming office and discussed our shared vision for advancing the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, with focus on economic security, defence cooperation and talent mobility. We agreed that stronger India–Japan ties are vital for global peace, stability and prosperity,” PM Modi had posted on X.

During the telephonic conversation with PM Modi that lasted for around 25 minutes, Takaichi stated that Japan intends to continue to work together with India towards realising a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific", including through Quad, according to the statement released by Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Takaichi expressed her intention to work together with PM Modi to open a new golden chapter in the 'Japan-India Special Strategic and Global Partnership'."

