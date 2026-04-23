US Trade Rep Greer calls India tough market

Washington, April 23 (IANS) India remains one of the most challenging markets for US trade negotiators, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told lawmakers, underscoring persistent barriers in agriculture and market access even as both countries work towards a trade framework.

“India is a tough nut to crack,” Greer said during a House Ways and Means Committee hearing, noting that New Delhi has “protected their agricultural markets for a very long time.”

His remarks came in response to questions on expanding US agricultural exports, including products such as distillers dried grains (DDGs), soybean meal and ethanol, which American producers see as key opportunities in the Indian market.

Greer confirmed that Indian trade negotiators were in Washington this week for talks, adding that discussions were ongoing under a broader bilateral framework agreement. “The Indian trade negotiators are in town this week so we've been talking this week about these issues,” he said.

A team of senior Indian trade officials on Wednesday concluded their latest round of talks with US Trade Representative officials and other officials of the Trump Administration.

Despite the difficulties, Greer suggested there were areas where progress could be made, particularly in sectors where India’s domestic sensitivities are lower. “There are things… where I think we can find mutual agreement,” he said, citing DDGs as one potential avenue for cooperation.

India has long maintained high tariff and non-tariff barriers in agriculture, a politically sensitive sector tied to rural livelihoods. US lawmakers have repeatedly flagged restricted access for American farm products as a major irritant in bilateral trade ties.

The hearing highlighted broader US concerns about market access globally, with Greer emphasising that the administration’s trade policy seeks “reciprocity” — ensuring that countries benefiting from access to the US market open their own markets in return.

During the Congressional hearing, lawmakers pointed to India’s past tariff reductions on certain products, including bourbon, as incremental steps but pressed for deeper structural changes. Greer indicated that negotiations were aimed at securing such outcomes, though he cautioned that progress would be gradual given India’s long-standing policy approach.

The US is seeking expanded access for agricultural exports and industrial goods, while India is expected to push for concessions in areas such as services and market access for its own exports.

Trade between the two countries has grown steadily over the past decade, making India one of the United States’ key strategic and economic partners in the Indo-Pacific. However, disputes over tariffs, digital trade and agricultural access have periodically strained ties.

--IANS

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