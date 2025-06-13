June 13, 2025 12:35 AM हिंदी

India in with Germany, Ireland as FIH reveals draw for Women's Junior World Cup 2025

India in with Germany, Ireland as FIH reveals draw for Women's Junior World Cup 2025

Santiago (Chile), June 12 (IANS) India have been clubbed with former champions and strong contenders Germany, Ireland, and minnows Namibia in Pool C as the International Hockey Federation (FIH) revealed the groupings for the Hockey Women's Junior World Cup 2025, which will be played in Chile later this year.

With the event set to feature 24 teams for the first time in the competition's history, the teams were divided into six Pools of four teams each on Thursday.

Thus, Pool Chile A will have defending champions the Netherlands, Japan, Chile, and Malaysia, while Pool B will include Argentina, Belgium, Zimbabwe, and Wales. England, South Africa, China, and Austria will comprise Pool D; Pool E will have Australia, Spain, Canada, and Scotland, while Pool F will include the United States, Korea, New Zealand, and Uruguay.

The most prestigious tournament for young girls will be held from December 1 to 13, 2025, in Santiago, Chile. The Netherlands are the current Junior Women’s World Champions, having defeated Argentina in the final of the 2023 edition.

Speaking at the draw ceremony, FIH President Tayyab Ikram said: “It’s with great pleasure that FIH is going back to Chile for one of its most important events. It will be a great occasion to welcome all the young stars from around the world, who will come to enjoy the sporting moments, perform at their best, and also experience the fantastic hospitality of Chile.

"I am full of gratitude for the government and all the stakeholders and sponsors who are helping Chile hockey organise this mega event in Santiago. I am very happy that Santiago is not only becoming a global hub of hockey but also promoting and developing our beautiful sport at all levels,” he was quoted as saying by FIH in a release on Thursday.

This will be the 11th edition of the prestigious tournament, which was first held in 1989 in Canada. The Netherlands are the most successful team in the Junior Women's World Cup, with five titles. Argentina and South Korea have won the title twice, while Germany bagged it in 1989.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Madhya Pradesh League: Chambal Ghariyals crush Gwalior Cheetahs in season-opener

Madhya Pradesh League: Chambal Ghariyals crush Gwalior Cheetahs in season-opener

Bharat Rangers beat Nagpur Titans, to meet NECO Master Blaster in semis

VPTL 2025: Bharat Rangers beat Nagpur Titans, to meet NECO Master Blaster in semis

India in with Germany, Ireland as FIH reveals draw for Women's Junior World Cup 2025

India in with Germany, Ireland as FIH reveals draw for Women's Junior World Cup 2025

Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sunjay Kapur passes away

Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sunjay Kapur passes away

Irshad Kamil reveals how he fights temptation to pour himself into a character, and stick to truth

Irshad Kamil reveals how he fights temptation to pour himself into a character, and stick to truth

Helen Flanagan recalls being bullied in school over television fame

Helen Flanagan recalls being bullied in school over television fame

Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi on vandalism of Tagore's ancestral property in B'desh

Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi on vandalism of Tagore's ancestral property in B'desh

'India a big & strong country, can handle this': Trump grieves Air India plane crash, says US ready to assist

'India a big & strong country, can handle this': Trump grieves Air India plane crash, says US ready to assist (Ld)

Pat Cummins and Alex Carey help Australia extend lead past 200-run mark despite three-fers by Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi on the second day of the World Test Championship at the Lord's in London on Thursday. Photo credit: ProteasMenCSA & cricket.com.au/X

WTC Final: Cummins and Carey help Australia extend lead past 200 despite South Africa's strikes (ld)

Alex Carey's fighting 43 extends Australia’s lead to 218 despite three-fers by Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi in the World Test Championship Final in Lord's in London on Thursday. Photo credit: ProteasMenCSK/X

WTC Final: Carey's fighting 43 extends Australia’s lead to 218 despite Rabada, Ngidi three-fers