Boney & Anil Kapoor visit Parmarth Niketan to pray for their late mother Nirmal Kapoor

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Filmmaker Boney Kapoor and actor Anil Kapoor arrived at Parmarth Niketan Ashram.

During their visit, they met with Swami Chidanand Saraswati and shared the final moments spent with their late mother, Nirmal Kapoor.

They even performed prayers for their late mother, along with the worship of Maa Ganga.

Nirmal Kapoor passed away at 90 on May 2 this year due to age-related issues.

Nirmal is also the grandmother to the latest generation of the Kapoor clan - Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Mohit Marwah.

Previously, Anil remembered the "remarkable woman," who was responsible for keeping the family together through a social media post. The 'Mr India' actor penned a heartfelt note saying, "My mother touched so many lives, not just directly but through the people she nurtured, supported, and loved. She was one of those remarkable women who never stood in the spotlight but whose strength held everyone together. A silent pillar, always smiling, always caring, always bringing warmth to those around her."

"She was the glue that kept our family close, from our children to our grandchildren, and even our extended family and friends. Her love reached far and wide, and it’s clear from the outpouring of messages and affection that she made a lasting impact on so many hearts", he added.

Additionally, Boney also expressed his grief with the following words, "The house feels colder. And no one calls just to check if you ate. You miss her voice, her scent. The way she knew something was wrong just by hearing your hello. You remember the things she used to do that you took for granted. The small sacrifices. The daily routines. The way she made everything feel safe. You replay her advice in your head like a broken record. You wish you hugged her longer. Told her thank you more. Told her I love you every chance you got. Because now you know. No one will ever love you like she did. No one will ever fill that space. And all you can do is make her proud. By becoming everything, she knew you could be."

--IANS

pm/