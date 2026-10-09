October 09, 2026 11:24 PM हिंदी

India, Iceland discuss clean energy cooperation

India, Iceland discuss clean energy cooperation as MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh meets Icelandic minister

Reykjavik, Oct 9 (IANS) Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Kirti Vardhan Singh, met Iceland’s Minister for the Environment, Energy and Climate, Johann Pall Johannsson, in Reykjavik and discussed opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation in clean and renewable energy, climate action and sustainable development, the minister said on Friday.

“Pleased to meet H.E. Johann Pall Johannsson, Minister for the Environment, Energy and Climate of Iceland, in Reykjavik today, who had just returned from India after attending the 2nd India-EFTA Prosperity Summit. Had a productive exchange on opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation in clean/renewable energy, climate action and sustainable development,” Singh posted on X.

“Look forward to deepening our engagement in these important areas and advancing practical cooperation between our two countries,” he added.

The MoS also visited the Hellisheioi Power Plant, one of the world’s leading geothermal energy facilities.

“Visited the Hellisheioi Power Plant in Iceland, one of the world’s leading geothermal energy facilities. An insightful visit showcasing Iceland’s innovative use of geothermal resources for clean and sustainable energy. Valuable lessons for strengthening India-Iceland cooperation in geothermal energy and the broader clean energy transition,” he said in another post.

Singh also planted an English Oak sapling at Lake Hvaleyrarvatn in Hafnarfjordur under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative.

“Planted an English Oak sapling in Lake Hvaleyrarvatn, Hafnarfjordur, as part of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative. A small step with a lasting message - renewing our collective commitment to protecting nature and building a greener, more sustainable future for generations to come,” the MoS posted.

Earlier, Singh highlighted India’s science-first approach to Arctic engagement as an Observer State, outlining the country’s focus on expanding research, fostering sustainable development and deepening international collaboration to build a resilient future.

He made the remarks while delivering the opening statement at the session “Arctic & Climate Change: Perspectives from Observer States,” hosted by India at the Arctic Circle Assembly in Reykjavik, Iceland.

--IANS

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